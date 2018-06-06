Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank gain; Wipro down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.43 percent at USD 18.36 and Wipro shed 1.30 percent at USD 4.55.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 1.43 percent at USD 8.52 and HDFC Bank rose 0.44 percent at USD 103.18.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.42 percent at USD 21.35 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 1.26 percent at USD 28.92.