Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors gains 2%, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.51 percent and Infosys rose 0.24 percent at USD 20.85.

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.24 percent at USD 20.85, while Wipro was down 0.75 percent at USD 5.30.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 1.20 percent at USD 9.24, while HDFC Bank shed 0.11 percent at USD 98.16.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 2.11 percent at USD 18.84 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.51 percent at USD 36.19.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:01 am

