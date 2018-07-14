Indian ADRs: Infosys down 3%, ICICI Bank slips 2%

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 2.95 percent at USD 19.42 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.06.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 2.23 percent at USD 7.90 and HDFC Bank was down 0.66 percent at USD 110.54.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.49 percent at USD 19.21 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 2.06 percent at USD 33.24 .