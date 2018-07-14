App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys down 3%, ICICI Bank slips 2%

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. Tata Motors slipped 1.49 percent and HDFC Bank was down 0.66 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 2.95 percent at USD 19.42 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.06.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 2.23 percent at USD 7.90 and HDFC Bank was down 0.66 percent at USD 110.54.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.49 percent at USD 19.21 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 2.06 percent at USD 33.24 .
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 09:03 am

tags #Indian ADRs

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.