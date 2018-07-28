Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank gains 4%, Tata Motors up 2%; Wipro, Infosys down 1%

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.97 percent at USD 20.34 and Wipro shed 0.97 percent at USD 5.09.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 4.43 percent at USD 8.72 and HDFC Bank rose 0.38 percent at USD 109.65.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 2.72 percent at USD 19.25 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 2.56 percent at USD 30.40.