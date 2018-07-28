App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank gains 4%, Tata Motors up 2%; Wipro, Infosys down 1%

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. Tata Motors added 2.72 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 2.56 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.97 percent at USD 20.34 and Wipro shed 0.97 percent at USD 5.09.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 4.43 percent at USD 8.72 and HDFC Bank rose 0.38 percent at USD 109.65.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 2.72 percent at USD 19.25 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 2.56 percent at USD 30.40.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 08:43 am

