Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank gains 8.6%, Infosys up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.78 percent at USD 18.14 and Wipro was down 0.22 percent at USD 4.55.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 1.55 percent at USD 8.53 and HDFC Bank added 8.62 percent at USD 105.17.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 0.42 percent at USD 21.09 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.03 percent at USD 28.96.