Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors rally

Most Indian ADRs closed higher on Friday. In the technology space, Infosys gained 0.55 percent to $18.29 per ADR and Wipro was unchanged at $4.60.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank fell 0.64 percent to $105.74 while ICICI Bank rallied 1.79 percent to $8.54.

Among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 1.86 percent to $29.02 and Tata Motors rose 2.59 percent to $21.42.