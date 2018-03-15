App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. Tata Motors slipped 0.40 percent and Infosys was down 0.05 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Wipro shed 2.60 percent at USD 5.63 and Infosys was down 0.05 percent at USD 18.38.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.21 percent at USD 9.40 and HDFC Bank gained 0.76 percent at USD 98.51.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.40 percent at USD 27.24 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.65 percent at USD 33.84.

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

'Beginning of the end has started,' says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

