Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Wipro shed 2.60 percent at USD 5.63 and Infosys was down 0.05 percent at USD 18.38.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.21 percent at USD 9.40 and HDFC Bank gained 0.76 percent at USD 98.51.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.40 percent at USD 27.24 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.65 percent at USD 33.84.