IndiaMart Intermesh spurts on first-ever bonus issue announcement

IndiaMart Intermesh shares jumped over 2 percent in late afternoon trade after the company informed exchanges that it will consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares in a board meeting on April 28.

If the Board approval comes through, this is will the company's first-ever bonus share issue. At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 5,327 on the NSE, higher by 2.3 percent from previous close.

A bonus issue is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. The number of shares increases, but the value of the investment remains the same.

