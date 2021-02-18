IndiaMART Intermesh share price rises 8% on QIP launch

live bse live

IndiaMART Intermesh share price rose more than 8 percent in the early trade on February 18 after the B2B marketplace launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP ) to raise around Rs 1,100 crore.

“The indicative issue price for the QIP is Rs 8,615 per equity share which is at a 4.97 percent discount to the SEBI floor price,” sources told Moneycontrol.

“The promoters may sell an additional 2 percent post the QIP to mop up liquidity which has been disclosed in the offer document," a second individual told Moneycontrol.

“ICICI Securities, Edelweiss and Jefferies are the investment banks working with the company on the proposed fund raise,” he added.

At 0931 hours, Indiamart Intermesh was quoting at Rs 9,160, up Rs 602.15, or 7.04 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 9,951.95 on February 5, 2021 and and a 52-week low of Rs 1,641.20 on March 25. 2020. It is trading 7.96 percent below its 52-week high and 458.13 percent above its 52-week low.