    Indiabulls Real Estate stock price zooms 12% after clarification on ED searches

    Indiabulls Real Estate has said the recent ED searches were about information the agency wanted about some clients and had nothing to do with the company or its business

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    The company clarified that the ED investigation did not pertain to the company and has no bearing on the business and operations of the company.

    The company clarified that the ED investigation did not pertain to the company and has no bearing on the business and operations of the company.

     
     
    Indiabulls Real Estate share price surged over 12 percent on February 23 even as the market traded deep in the red with Ukraine-Russia tensions coming to a head.

    The gains came after the developer clarified that the recent Enforcement Directorate searches were about a client and had nothing to do with the company’s business or operations.

    At 1.37 pm, Indiabulls was trading at Rs 115.65, up Rs 12.65, or 12.28 percent on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 118.60 and an intraday low of Rs 104.60.

    “We wish to clarify that ED has sought some information from Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) regarding certain of their clients and it is understood that the necessary data has been provided to ED by IHFL and its officials. The said ED investigation did not pertain to Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (the 'Company') and has no bearing on the business and operations of the Company,” Indiabulls Real Estate said in an exchange filing.

    The stock was in focus after the Delhi and Mumbai division of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 21 searched the offices of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Indiabull Finance Centre in Mumbai.

    The searches were conducted on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Indiabulls Housing, its promoter Sameer Gehlaut, and a number of other linked companies and individuals, a media report said.

    On February 21, Indiabulls Housing Finance said an exchange filing that the ED sought some information regarding certain clients and the matter originated from an ECIR filed by the agency on the basis of an FIR lodged in Wada village, Maharashtra in April, 2021. The company and its officials provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate.

    The stock price gained after the company clarified that the ED investigation did not pertain to the company.

    Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the office of non-executive director and chairman of the company effective from December 31, 2021. Further, the outgoing promoters have submitted that they are not involved in the day-to-day management of the company, Indiabulls Real Estate said.
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 01:04 pm

