App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Real Estate rallies 7% as Blackstone mulls promoters' stake

According to reports, the US-based investment firm may purchase promoters' total 39 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate through a joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rallied as much as 7 percent intraday on June 7 after the reports made rounds that Blackstone is eyeing promoters' stake for an estimated value of about $1 billion.

According to reports, the US-based investment firm may purchase promoters' total 39 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate, for around Rs 140/150 per share, through a joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group.

Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Close

Sources said the talks between Blackstone and Indiabulls Group are at an advanced stage.

At 0928 hrs, Indiabulls Real Estate was quoting Rs 138.25, up 5.05 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Blackstone #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Real Estate #markets #stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.