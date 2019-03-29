Indiabulls Integrated Services gains 5% on preference shares redemption

Shares of Indiabulls Integrated Services gained 5 percent intraday on March 29 after the redemption of preference shares and appointment of a new Independent Director.

The company in its BSE release said that Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a retired IAS and Ex-Chief Secretary, Govt of NCT Delhi has been appointed as an Independent Director for a period of three years.

Indiabulls also announced the redemption of all Redeemable Non-Convertible preference shares.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 785 and 52-week low of Rs 200.70 on 11 September 2018 and 2 April 2018, respectively.

At 1442 hrs, Indiabulls Integrated Services was quoting Rs 307.65, up 5 percent on the BSE.