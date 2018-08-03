Indiabulls Housing up 6% post strong Q1 nos; Nomura upgrades to buy with target Rs 1,750

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 6.4 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company has reported a rise of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,048.68 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 stood at Rs 804.89 crore.

Revenue during the quarter increased to Rs 4,071.32 crore from Rs 3,288.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,750

Nomura has upgrade Indiabulls Housing to buy from neutral call and raised target to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,500 per share.

The research house raise profit estimates of the company by 3-7 percent and expect RoE of 27-29% on increased net worth.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,650

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Indiabulls Housing and raised target to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,600 per share.

The company's loan book is growing at 33% YoY, which is among the fastest of large housing finance companies, said Credit Suisse.

Momentum looks strong with disbursements growing at 48% YoY and stock is attractively valued with company having strong earnings visibility.

The management is confident of retaining spreads in range of 300-325 bps, it added.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,700

CLSA has maintained buy on Indiabulls Housing and raised target price to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,650 per share.

The key positive was healthy growth in AUMs and QoQ expansion in spreads.

The healthy growth to drive compounding-led returns. IndAS transition lifts net worth by 18% and accretive to earnings, it said.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,599

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on Indiabulls Housing with target of Rs 1,599 per share.

The company's Q1 net profit was in line with expectations and AUM grew 33% with retail loans growing more than 2x industry average.

The revaluation of stake in Oak North Bank under IndAS adds significantly to net worth and CET-1, it added.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,600

JPMorgan has maintained overweight rating on Indiabulls Housing with target of Rs 1,600 per share.

The company's earnings beat on lower credit cost under INDAS and growth in F19 should remain strong and sees no major stress build-up, it said.

At 10:45 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,363.25, up Rs 62.10, or 4.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil