Indiabulls Housing plunges 22%, Lakshmi Vilas Bank at lower circuit after RBI nixes merger

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at 5 percent lower circuit, while Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 22 percent on October 10 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a merger between both companies.

"This is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9 has informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance and lndiabulls Commercial Credit with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," both companies said in a BSE release.

The banking regulator had initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 27 following high non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient capital adequacy levels, negative return on assets and high leverage.

At 14:58 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 197.45, down Rs 42.85, or 17.83 percent and Lakshmi Vilas Bank was quoting at Rs 25.65, down Rs 1.35, or 5.00 percent.