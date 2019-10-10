App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing plunges 22%, Lakshmi Vilas Bank at lower circuit after RBI nixes merger

The banking regulator had initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 27

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank  locked at 5 percent lower circuit, while Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 22 percent on October 10 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a merger between both companies.

"This is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9 has informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance and lndiabulls Commercial Credit with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," both companies said in a BSE release.

The banking regulator had initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 27 following high non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient capital adequacy levels, negative return on assets and high leverage.

At 14:58 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 197.45, down Rs 42.85, or 17.83 percent and Lakshmi Vilas Bank was quoting at Rs 25.65, down Rs 1.35, or 5.00 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank touched a 52-week low of Rs 187.50 and Rs 25.65, respectively.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 02:50 pm

