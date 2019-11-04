App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 4% as board to consider fund raising on Nov 6

The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 in the said meeting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 4.5 percent intraday on November 4 as the company's board will consider raising funds via issue of NCDs/debentures/warrants.

The board will consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and/or compulsorily convertible debentures and/or optionally convertible debentures and/or NCDs-cum-convertible warrants of the company in the board meeting scheduled to be held on November 6.

The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 in the said meeting.

The board will consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for FY20 and fund raising by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds in one or more tranches.

At 11:28 hours, Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting Rs 223.80, up Rs 5.25, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:48 am

