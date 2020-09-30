172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|indiabulls-housing-finance-jumps-5-on-selling-further-stake-in-oaknorth-holding-5903001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance jumps 5% on selling further stake in OakNorth Holding

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 376.80 and 52-week low Rs 81.25 on 29 November, 2019 and 20 March, 2020, respectively.

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price jumped 5 percent intraday on September 30 after the company sold further stake in OakNorth Holding.

The company has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding to TEMF Limited for approximately Rs 630 crore, as per the BSE release.

With the latest stake sale, the company has raised a total of Rs 1,832 crores as fresh equity in the month of September 2020 (Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,149 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth) adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company, it added.

At 11:50 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 153.75, up Rs 1.70, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

IHF

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 376.80 and 52-week low Rs 81.25 on 29 November, 2019 and 20 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 59.2 percent below its 52-week high and 89.23 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance

