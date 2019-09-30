App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing cracks 38% on concerns over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Besides, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the company on September 27 in the Delhi High Court, alleging round-tripping of funds by the company which deserves to be heard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell as much as 38 percent on September 30 on concerns over its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which has been placed under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action plan.

The RBI's action could be a setback to Lakshmi Vilas Bank's plans to merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance in a share-swap deal that was announced in April earlier this year. The proposed merger still awaits the RBI's approval.

Besides, public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the company on September 27 in the Delhi High Court, alleging round-tripping of funds by the company which deserves to be heard.

In a BSE filing on September 27, the company said it has filed an application before the Delhi High Court "for perjury and misrepresentation under oath against Prashant Bhushan for willfully filing a PIL full of false and incorrect information and thereby causing wilful reputational loss to the company."

While talking to CNBC-TV18 Gagan Banga, MD and CEO of the company said, "PIL has the same litigations that were filed in the Supreme Court earlier and the outcome is good for the company as the allegations are put behind now."

Talking about the Prompt Corrective Action by the RBI against LVB, he said it is a mechanical process and putting a bank under PCA doesn’t mean the doors of the bank are shut.

"Would not read too much into the PCA process initiated against LVB and have not interacted with RBI yet on the PCA against Lakshmi Vilas Bank," he added.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance traded 31.08 percent down at Rs 268.40 on the BSE around 1155 hours.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

