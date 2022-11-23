 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

India shares edge higher as bank stocks rally; Fed minutes in focus

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 0.15% to 61,510.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.13% to 18,267.25, as of 1002 GMT.

Indian stocks settled slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by the unrelenting rally in bank stocks, though trading remained cautiously in a narrow range ahead of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 0.15% to 61,510.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.13% to 18,267.25, as of 1002 GMT.

The indexes had risen as much as 0.5% during the session. Still the 79.40 points trading range on the Nifty was the narrowest in the past one month

"Domestic indices continued to cautiously build gains as investors braced for the Fed meeting minutes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, adding that unpredictability among foreign investors were keeping the market at bay.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers over the last three consecutive sessions, selling 30.43 billion Indian rupees ($371.99 million) since Monday.

The Fed's minutes, due at 1900 GMT, will be closely watched for fresh clues on the path of interest rate hikes, with most traders predicting a 50 basis point rate increase in December. [FEDWATCH/]