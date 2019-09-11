India Motor Parts jumps 8% as board approves bonus issue

Shares of India Motor Parts and Accessories jumped 8.5 percent in the early trade on September 11 after the company approved bonus share issue.

The company board in its meeting held on September 10 has recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each into 2 equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders of the company as on record date, subject to approval of shareholders.

At 0932 hrs, India Motor Parts and Accessories was quoting at Rs 938.00, up Rs 48.05, or 5.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 966 and its 52-week low of Rs 784 on 10 September, 2018 and 01 August, 2019, respectively.