India Cements stock slumps 4% on weak Q1 results

India Cements shares slumped 4 percent on August 7 after it reported a loss of Rs 87.40 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 79.98 crore reported in Q1FY23 in its quarterly results for Q1FY24.

In its results for the June quarter filed on August 7, the company reported a 5.12 percent YoY (year-on-year) decline in its revenue from operations at Rs 1,436.74 crore.

EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 202.72 crore, up 20 percent YoY from Rs 168.36 crore reported in Q1FY23. The margins were up by 299 basis points at 14.10 percent in the quarter under review.

The company is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and cement-related products. Its business operations involve manufacturing of cement, ready-mix concrete, and clinker. The company operates out of its 8 manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan with an installed production capacity of 15.55 million tonnes per annum.

