English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    India Cements stock slumps 4% on weak Q1 results

    In its results for the recently ended June quarter filed on August 7, the company reported a 5.12 percent YoY (year-on-year) decline in its revenue from operations at Rs 1,436.74 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    .

    At 2.00 pm, the India Cements stock was quoting at Rs 217.10, down 3.40 percent or Rs 7.65. At both exchanges, nearly 59 lakh shares changed hands against the monthly average of 33 lakh shares.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India Cements shares slumped 4 percent on August 7 after it reported a loss of Rs 87.40 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 79.98 crore reported in Q1FY23 in its quarterly results for Q1FY24.

    At 2.00 pm, shares of India Cements was trading at Rs 217.10, down 3.40 percent or Rs 7.65. At both exchanges, nearly 59 lakh shares changed hands against the monthly average of 33 lakh shares.

    In its results for the June quarter filed on August 7, the company reported a 5.12 percent YoY (year-on-year) decline in its revenue from operations at Rs 1,436.74 crore.

    EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 202.72 crore, up 20 percent YoY from Rs 168.36 crore reported in Q1FY23. The margins were up by 299 basis points at 14.10 percent in the quarter under review.

    The company is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and cement-related products. Its business operations involve manufacturing of cement, ready-mix concrete, and clinker. The company operates out of its 8 manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan with an installed production capacity of 15.55 million tonnes per annum.

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #buzzing stock #India Cements Ltd
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 02:15 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!