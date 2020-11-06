172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|india-cements-share-price-up-3-after-q2-profit-surges-to-rs-69-crore-6077131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements share price up 3% after Q2 profit surges to Rs 69 crore

The cement maker reported over 13-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 69.21 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal helped by lower expenses.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Cements share price was up over 3 percent intraday on November 6 after the company declared its Q2 results.

The cement maker reported over 13-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 69.21 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal helped by lower expenses. It had reported a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review, however, declined 14.18 per cent to Rs 1,094.58 crore as against Rs 1,275.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

Close

The company's total expenses in the second quarter of the current financial year were down 22.83 per cent at Rs 980.83 crore as against Rs 1,271.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The stock was trading at Rs 125.80, up Rs 4.45, or 3.67 percent at 12:30 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 128.95 and an intraday low of Rs 122.15.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.41 times and was trading with volumes of 236,335 shares, compared to its five day average of 50,558 shares, an increase of 367.45 percent.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.