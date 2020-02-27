App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements share price rises 6% after Damani brothers raise equity stake

Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani acquired 1,26,89,114 shares in the company, taking their shareholding in the company to 11.58 percent on February 26.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Cements share price rose over 6 percent in early trade on February 27 after billionaire Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani increased their stake in the company for the second consecutive day.

Radhakishan Damani bought 27,25,468 equity shares of the cement company at Rs 104.16 per share, while its brother Gopikishan purchased 83,71,516 shares at Rs 98.42 per share on the NSE and Rs 15,92,130 shares at Rs 98.59 per share on the BSE, as per the bulk deal data available on exchanges.

In total, both acquired 1,26,89,114 shares (representing 4.09 percent of total paid-up equity) in the company, taking their shareholding in the company to 11.58 percent on February 26, up from 7.48 percent in the previous session.

Close

Radhakishan bought first a 1.3 percent stake in India Cements in the quarter that ended in September 2019, another 3.43 percent in the December quarter of 2019, and yet another 2.75 percent on February 25.

related news

At 09:18 hrs, India Cements was quoting at Rs 108.75, up Rs 4.15, or 3.97 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.