India Cements share price falls 6% as profit declines in September quarter

India Cements share price fell 6 percent to Rs 209.10 intraday on November 10 after the company reported declines in its September quarter net profit.

The India Cements share touched a 52-week high of Rs 232.05 intraday.

The company has reported a 69.2 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 21.97 crore versus Rs 71.43 crore last year. Its revenue was up 11.3 percent at Rs 1,190.17 crore from Rs 1,069.72 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 43.1 percent at Rs 133.6 crore as against Rs 234.7 crore and margin at 11.2 percent versus 21.9 percent YoY.

At 12:06pm, India Cements was quoting at Rs 211.05, down Rs 11.90, or 5.34 percent, on the BSE.