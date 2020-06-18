App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements denies reports of Radhakishan Damani buying controlling stake; share price rises 2%

The stock has rallied 74 percent from its March lows and gained 95 percent so far in 2020.

India Cements share price added 2 percent in the early trade on June 18. The company has clarified on the news report stating billionaire Radhakishan Damani is considering taking control of the company.

The cement market in a BSE release said that the report of Damani buying controlling stake is "factually incorrect".

On June 17 the share price rallied about 11 percent after a media report indicated that Radhakishan Damani, the owner of supermarkets chain D-Mart, is planning to take control of the company.

Close
"Radhakishan Damani, the Indian tycoon who built a fortune rolling out his supermarkets across the country, is considering acquiring a controlling stake in India Cements," reported Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the matter.

The stock has rallied 74 percent from its March lows and gained 95 percent so far in 2020. The consistent buying by Damani could be the reason behind this rally.

N Srinivasan and other promoters held 28.26 percent equity stake in the cement maker, while Radhakishan S Damani family has 19.89 percent shareholding in the company as of March 2020.

At 09:30 hrs, India Cements was quoting at Rs 134, up Rs 1.90, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

