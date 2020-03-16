Ind-Swift Lab locked at lower circuit; USFDA clears inspection without observations

Ind-Swift Laboratories share price was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 16.

The USFDA cleared the inspection without 483 observations of the Derabassi unit.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted the inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility at Derabassi (Punjab), near Chandigarh, from March 9 to 13, 2020.

The Derabassi API manufacturing facility has 22 Independent manufacturing blocks, is one of the largest manufacturing facility of Northern India, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 695 tonnes per annum.

The facility has all the regulatory approvals including those of USFDA, TGA, PMDA, COFEPRIS, ANVISA, KFDA, EDQM.

