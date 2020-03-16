App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind-Swift Lab locked at lower circuit; USFDA clears inspection without observations

There were pending buy orders of 12,411 shares, with no sellers available.

Ind-Swift Laboratories share price was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 16.

The USFDA cleared the inspection without 483 observations of the Derabassi unit.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted the inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility at Derabassi (Punjab), near Chandigarh, from March 9 to 13, 2020.

Close

The USFDA has cleared this inspection without any 483 observation.

The Derabassi API manufacturing facility has 22 Independent manufacturing blocks, is one of the largest manufacturing facility of Northern India, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 695 tonnes per annum.

The facility has all the regulatory approvals including those of USFDA, TGA, PMDA, COFEPRIS, ANVISA, KFDA, EDQM.

There were pending buy orders of 12,411 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:44 hrs, Ind-Swift Laboratories was quoting at Rs 17.35, up Rs 0.80, or 4.83 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:28 pm

