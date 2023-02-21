 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Income Tax department searches Uflex premises in Noida, shares fall 2.5%

Subhankar Paul
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

The alleged evasion took place via the issuance of bogus bills

Income Tax department has begun a search on the Noida office of Uflex Limited over the alleged concealment of income. The alleged evasion took place through the issuance of bogus bills, according to a CNBC TV-18 report.

Sources said that searches are being also conducted at 64 locations across the country in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

More details from the searches is awaited.

The news of the raid weighed on the shares of the company, driving them down over 2.5 percent. At 10:30am, the stock traded at Rs 473.05 apiece on the NSE.