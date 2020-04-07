In pics | Top 10 bottom-up stocks based on fundamentals amid COVID-19 crisis

Here is the list of 10 stocks that Macquarie suggests. CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom 1/11 As the situation remains highly fluid in the Indian stock market amid the lockdown, global brokerage Macquarie has come up with its Bottom-Up Top-10 Buy Ideas. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 HDFC Bank | Macquarie expects loss due to defaults to be low for the bank. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/11 Infosys | Macquarie said that its Rs 830 target price is set at 17x FY22 EPS with a ~30 percent upside. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/11 ICICI Bank | “Even after factoring in loan growth / credit costs of 8.5 percent / 2.7 percent for FY21E in our bear case scenario (post COVID) the stock offers upside of ~50 percent today,” Macquarie said. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/11 Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The brokerage believes that the GSK merger provides a strong platform to grow foods portfolio. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/11 HCL Tech | In current volatile global macro environment, the brokerage said HCL has a low exposure to BFSI (21 percent of revenues) and a diversified business mix with software: services mix of 35:65, the brokerage said. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/11 Cipla | The brokerage believes that EM volatility and any further material headwinds in the South Africa tender and Middle East businesses pose a downside risk. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/11 Dr Reddy Laboratories | Even without factoring in contribution from big-ticket US launches, Macquarie expects the company to report double digit earnings growth over FY21/22E. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/11 Ultratech Cement | While near-term volume growth outlook is muted, as demand recovers in 2HFY21, Ultratech is well positioned to leverage on it with current utilization (FY20e) at 74 percent and pan India presence, the brokerage said. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/11 Gail India | Macquarie believes that the fears on gas marketing are overblown. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/11 Petronet LNG | The brokerage sees a short sharp volume recovery post lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Apr 7, 2020 02:31 pm