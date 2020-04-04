In Pics | These 6 stocks gave at least 10% return each in last 3 fiscals; do you own any?

To check for consistent performers, Moneycontrol has analysed BSE100 stocks which gave at least double digit return in each of the last three fiscals. Interesting only six stocks made the cut Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Most investors always look for the stocks which can give them good returns on their investment. But looking on the current scenario in the market even stable return with consistency performer would be a good bet. To check for the consistent performers, Moneycontrol has analysed BSE100 stocks which gave at least double digit return in each of the last three fiscals. Interesting only six stocks made the cut. (Data source: ACE Equity). 2/7 Avenue Supermarts share price performance in FY18: Up 108 percent | FY19: Up 11 percent | FY20: Up 50 percent. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Dabur India share price performance in FY18: Up 18 percent | FY19: Up 25 percent | FY20: Up 10 percent. (Image: Wikipedia) 4/7 Divis Laboratories share price performance in FY18: Up 75 percent | FY19: Up 56 percent | FY20: Up 17 percent. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/7 Hindustan Unilever share price performance in FY18: Up 47 percent | FY19: Up 28 percent | FY20: Up 35 percent. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/7 Info Edge (India) share price performance in FY18: Up 46 percent | FY19: Up 58 percent | FY20: Up 10 percent. (Image: PTI) 7/7 Nestle India share price performance in FY18: Up 23 percent | FY19: Up 34 percent | FY20: Up 48 percent. (Image: PTI) First Published on Apr 4, 2020 09:41 am