In pics | These 30 stocks show 'traits of a leader'; do you own any?

Here are the 30 stocks that are showing "traits of a leader." Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9 1/31 After a roller coaster FY20, where the Indian market witnessed a general election, a pandemic, an economic downturn and crude crisis, analysts at William O' Neil India felt FY21 presents a host of opportunities. In a report, the brokerage has analysed stocks that are showing 'traits of a leader'. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/31 Navin Fluorine International: After hitting a 52-week low of Rs 570, the stock advanced more than 130% since August 2019 with strong support at its 21-DMA and made an all-time high of Rs 1,630. In the third week of March, the stock breached 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before the stock corrected more than 20% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 3/31 Alkyl Amines Chemicals: The stock has gained 81% till February 28. It broke out of a 25-week flat base in October 2019 and rallied over 97 percent from its pivot. However, due to the global pandemic, it pared some of its gains. It lost around 43% from its peak and found support at its 200-DMA, during the ongoing crisis. (Image: William O' Neil) 4/31 Mas Financial Services: After breaking out in December, it gave a superior return of 66% in the next three months. Later global sell-off crumbled the stock price. It lost over 65% during the sell-off. Key moving average to watch out for the stock is 50-DMA. (Image: William O' Neil) 5/31 Berger Paints India: The stock broke out of a cup-with-handle base in July 2019 and rallied over 58% before forming a cup-with-handle base pattern. The base formation was ideal as volumes dropped during the base formation. The second breakout gave a 16% return as well; however, coronavirus pandemic in February triggered a sell-off in the stock price. It fell around 35%. The number of funds invested in the stock surged 83% to 428 funds, indicating a strong demand for the stock. (Image: William O' Neil) 6/31 Deepak Nitrite: During the recent global pandemic, it corrected around 42% and gave up its 200-DMA. 50-DMA acted as good support during the uptrend and 200-DMA gave support during consolidation from June to September 2019. The number of institutional funds invested in the stock increased by around 20%, indicating a strong demand for the stock. (Image: William O' Neil) 7/31 SRF: The stock went up 65% in FY20 till February 28. It formed a stage-two consolidation in July-October, and after the breakout, it progressed more than 30% in less than three months. After a breakout, the RS line was trending upward, the stock continuously traded above its 21- and 50-DMA and A/D Rating remained high, showing good accumulation. (Image: William O' Neil) 8/31 Bharat Rasayan: The stock declined more than 40% in the recent market correction. Though its technical ratings have deteriorated, the fundamental profile with an EPS Rank of 97 remains strong. (Image: William O' Neil) 9/31 Fine Organic Industries: Strong quarterly performance triggered a rally in the stock. In Q3 FY20, a 25% y/y increase in the number of funds holding the stock indicated a large investment from institutional investors. However, in February, it made higher highs on low volume. It has been backtested that most of the times, a new high on low volume indicates the end of a rally. After downside reversal, it breached 21- and 50-DMA and declined more than 40% during the recent market correction. The good part is that the stock retook 50- and 200-DMA. (Image: William O' Neil) 10/31 JK Cement: In March, it had an intraday downside reversal. The stock breached its 21- and 50-DMA and gave a strong sell signal before correcting more than 40% in the recent market correction. The fundamental profile remains strong with EPS Rank of 97. Also, the stock had an upside reversal and technical profile is improving. (Image: William O' Neil) 11/31 GMM Pfaudler: The Company’s glass lining business is the biggest chunk of its business and is the most profitable one. The company continued to maintain a market share of about 60%. Further, the glass line was continuously growing during FY20 as there was a surge in demand from industries, basically chemical, pharmaceutical, etc. The demand is still very strong. (Image: William O' Neil) 12/31 Timken India: The stock formed a stage-two consolidation from May to August, and after the breakout, it progressed more than 35%. Generally, volume on the gain days was higher and managed to close in the top half of the day’s range. Its RS line was trending upward and A/D Rating remained high, showing good accumulation. Notably, the number of funds holding the stock is down 25% q/q in Q3 FY20, but the number of shares held by the funds has increased 5% in the same period. After the breakout, it continuously traded above its 50-DMA. (Image: William O' Neil) 13/31 Adani Enterprises: Post breakout in mid-September, the stock advanced more than 330% with strong support at its 21-DMA. Then, in January-February, it corrected toward its 21-DMA and hovered around its 21-DMA. In the last week of February, the stock decisively breached its 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before correcting more than 30% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 14/31 Abbott India: In the first week of March, the stock decisively breached its 21-DMA, which is a strong support, giving a sell signal before the stock corrected more than 18% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 15/31 Trent: In November-December, the stock formed a stage-two cup-with-handle base. The depth of the base was about 15%. The stock gained 45% after the breakout before correcting toward its 21-DMA. In the first two weeks of March, the stock decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal. It declined more than 30% in the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 16/31 Vaibhav Global: Strong support is seen at 200-DMA. During the March selloff, it breached its 200-DMA and declined further to make a low of Rs 551. (Image: William O' Neil) 17/31 Tata Consumer Products: It had lost heavily in 2018 and retook its 200-DMA in May 2019. Since then, there has been an upward trend in the stock price movement. It formed an eight-week cup-with-handle base pattern in July-August. During the base formation, volumes dried up. After breaking out of the base pattern, it rallied nearly 50% before succumbing to a global sell-off. During the sell-off, it corrected ~48%. 50-DMA is a crucial level for the stock. It advanced with the uptrending 50-DMA. The stock had a 63% increase in the number of funds holding the stock. (Image: William O' Neil) 18/31 Relaxo Footwear: After its breakout in September, it rallied 26% and formed an uptrend cup-with-handle base pattern. The base formation was ideal, as volume dried up during the formation. Before breakout, there was accumulation as well, again a strong indicator of bullishness. It advanced 33% from the breakout before succumbing to global sell-off caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It had corrected about 40% during the selloff period. (Image: William O' Neil) 19/31 Orient Electric: 200-DMA is a critical level to watch out for the stock. It has given good support for the stock throughout the year. However, due to a global selloff, the stock breached its support levels. (Image: William O' Neil) 20/31 Amber Enterprises India: The stock moved sideways for most of H1 FY20 and made a flat base. The stock advanced 70% after the breakout. The flat base formation was very constructive. The depth was less than 15%, with tighter areas and declining volume. After progressing well, the stock was not able to hold gains on an intraday basis in the first half of February and started closing in the lower half of the day’s range. Later, the stock breached its 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before the stock corrected more than 35% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 21/31 Dixon Technologies: In Q3 FY20, a 40% y/y increase in the number of funds holding the stock indicated a large investment from institutional investors. It continuously traded above its 21- and 50-DMA. However, in the second half of February, it breached 21- and 50-DMA within a week on high volume. It was a strong sell signal before the stock corrected more than 40% during the recent market correction. The good part is that the stock is holding its 200-DMA and the pivot of its previous base. EPS Rank of 97 is strong, and with the upside reversal, technical ratings have also improved. (Image: William O' Neil) 22/31 HDFC Asset Management: In the first week of March, the stock decisively breached its strong supports of 21- and 50-DMA on above-average volume. In the recent market correction, the stock has declined more than 35%. (Image: William O' Neil) 23/31 ICICI Securities: Strong support at its 21-DMA. In the first week of March, the stock decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before correcting more than 50% during the recent market correction. (Image: William o' Neil) 24/31 AU Small Finance Bank: The stock has decline more than 50% in March and is trading below crucial supports of 21- and 50-DMA. (Image: William O' Neil) 25/31 Nippon Life India Asset Management: In the first week of March, the stock decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before the stock corrected more than 40% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) 26/31 Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Due to the global selloff, the stock succumbed to selling pressure and lost ~52%. Owing to its price-volume action, it has a strong RS Rating of 97. Number of funds invested in the stock increased 20%, which is a good indicator of strong demand. (Image: William O' Neil) 27/31 CreditAccess Grameen: In March, it breached 21- and 50-DMA on high volume. It was a strong sell signal before the stock corrected more than 60% during the recent market correction. Though EPS Rank of 91 is strong, technical damage is severe and can take time to repair. (Image: William O' Neil) 28/31 Aavas Financiers: The stock was added to the MSI portfolio in Q3 FY20 and we booked a profit of 25% in less than two months. In February, the stock breached its 50-DMA, followed by an upside reversal on low volume. This was a strong sell signal before the stock corrected more than 50% during the recent market correction. Though its technical ratings have deteriorated, the stock still has the best EPS Rank of 99. (Image: William O' Neil) 29/31 Multi Commodity Exchange of India: After making an all-time high in January, the stock moved sideways and breached its 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before correcting more than 40% during the recent market correction. The stock still has good EPS Rank of 84 and its RS Rating has improved to 85 after an upside reversal in the last couple of weeks. (Image: William O' Neil) 30/31 Bharti Airtel: It corrected about 36% in the selloff period. 200-DMA is a crucial level for the stock. It never closed below its 200-DMA in FY20 before the global selloff. Even during the selloff, it quickly retook that level. Institutional sponsorship for the stock improved 17% in terms of the number of funds invested in the stock. (Image: William O' Neil) 31/31 Gujarat Gas: The stock hovered around its 21-DMA during the last half of February. In the second week of March, the stock decisively breached its 50-DMA on above-average volume and corrected more than 20% in the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil) First Published on May 6, 2020 04:36 pm