In pics | These 30 stocks show 'traits of a leader'; do you own any?

Amber Enterprises India: The stock moved sideways for most of H1 FY20 and made a flat base. The stock advanced 70% after the breakout. The flat base formation was very constructive. The depth was less than 15%, with tighter areas and declining volume. After progressing well, the stock was not able to hold gains on an intraday basis in the first half of February and started closing in the lower half of the day’s range. Later, the stock breached its 21- and 50-DMA, giving a sell signal before the stock corrected more than 35% during the recent market correction. (Image: William O' Neil)