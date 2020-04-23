App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Piramal, Torrent Pharma, SpiceJet, Aurobindo Pharma

Tanla Solutions, KNR Constructions, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Endurance Tech, TIL are among the stock in focus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Piramal Enterprises | CARE reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long-term NCDs and commercial paper at AA/Stable and A1+, respectively. (Image: Moneycontrol)

KNR Constructions | Company's SPVs restarted collection of user fee (toll) on all NHAI projects. (Image: knrcl.com)

Narayana Hrudayalaya | MFs raised stake in the company to 13.93% in Q4FY20 from 5.64% in Q3FY20, whereas CDC Group PLC and CDC India Opportunities exited during March quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Zee Entertainment | Florida Retirement System bought 51,09,188 shares (or 0.53 percent) at Rs 141.29 per share. (Image: Wikipedia)

Endurance Tech | Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 33,95,856 shares at Rs 566.66 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

TIL | Operations of TIL Kharagpur plant has been resumed. (Image: tilindia.in)

Navneet Education | CRISIL assigned A1+ rating to the company's commercial paper worth Rs 300 crore. (Image: navneet.com)

Tanla Solutions | Board approved buyback of shares up to Rs 154 crore. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Torrent Pharma | India Ratings affirmed the company's term loans and NCDs rating at AA/Stable. (Image: torrentpharma.com)

Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Pantoprazole Sodium Injectable (40 Mg)

Cipla, Cadila Healthcare | Companies get REMS nod from US FDA for hypertension drug, Ambrisentan tablets (5-10 mg)

Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Group says accelerated a payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea, which was due in September 2020

Steel Authority of India | Company produces 16.15 mt steel in FY19-20. It records annual sales of 14.5 mt in the same time frame, up 2.8% YoY

NBCC: NCLAT has asked NBCC to implement its proposal to acquire debt ridden Jaypee Infratech and complete over 20,000 pending flats, but said the direction is subject to its final order.

MCX India | Company deposited Rs 242.32 crore to clearing members after the settlement of crude oil futures contracts that expired on Monday at minus Rs 2,884 per barrel taking cues from the international market.

SpiceJet | Two lessors to SpiceJet Ltd are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:59 am

