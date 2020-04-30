In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, RIL, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Lupin

Reliance Industries | Company's January-March quarter earnings are expected to get strong support from Jio business, though refining business could see some decline due to fall in oil prices and nationwide lockdown, according to brokerages. Gross refining margin for the quarter is likely to be around $8.0 a barrel against $9.2 a barrel in December quarter 2019. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.