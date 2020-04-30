App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, RIL, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Lupin

Polycab India | Sintex Industries | Cyient | Suven Life Sciences | WEP Solutions | Adhunik Industries are some of the stocks in focus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/14

Wipro | Company and Nutanix to launch digital database services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Polycab India | Board on May 2 to consider the proposal for investment / acquisition of shares. (Image: Wikimedia)
Sintex Industries | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 35,27,564 shares of company at Rs 0.95 per share. (Image: sintex.in)
RBL Bank | BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 29,79,801 shares of company at Rs 125.42 per share.(Image: PTI)
Cyient | Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 21,11,780 shares in company at Rs 205 per share, but T Rowe Price International sold 30,12,457 shares at Rs 207.02 per share. (Image: cyient.com)
Cambridge Technology Enterprises | Its arm Cambridge Technology Investments Pte sold company's step-down subsidiary for SGD 100. (Image: ctepl.com)
Adhunik Industries | Company to resume partial operations at Durgapur plant. (Image: adhunikindustries.com)
Suven Life Sciences | Fire incident in R&D labs in premises of Suven Pharma in Jeedimetla unit, but there is no impact on operations. (Image: suven.com)
GP Petroleums | Company resumed operations at Vasai plant. (Image: gppetroleums.co.in)
WEP Solutions | Company resumed partial operations at its manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: wepsolutions.co.in)
Reliance Industries | Company's January-March quarter earnings are expected to get strong support from Jio business, though refining business could see some decline due to fall in oil prices and nationwide lockdown, according to brokerages. Gross refining margin for the quarter is likely to be around $8.0 a barrel against $9.2 a barrel in December quarter 2019. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Lupin
Lupin | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Arformoterol Tartrate used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for anti-cough drug, Guaifenesin (600 Mg-1.2 Gm)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 07:50 am

