In pics | Stocks in the news: Vedanta, Tata Investment, Filatex India, Sun Pharma, United Spirits

United Spirits | Indostar Capital Finance | Tube Investments of India | KPIT Technologies | Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | Beardsell | JMC Projects are also in focus today.

Here are the ten stocks in the news today.

Results on May 28 | Lupin, Federal Bank, TVS Motor, Ceat, IIFL Holdings, Muthoot Capital, Radico Khaitan, RAIN Industries

Vedanta | India Ratings downgraded rating of company to AA- with negative outlook.

Indostar Capital Finance | Company completed equity raise of Rs 1,225 crore from Brookfield Business Partners. Amundi Funds Equity India sold 4,71,251 shares at Rs 280.01 per share.

United Spirits Q4 | Profit at Rs 58.4 cr versus Rs 123 cr, revenue at Rs 6,419 cr versus Rs 7,283 cr YoY.

Tube Investments of India | Company approved fresh long-term borrowing of up to Rs 200 crore. Profit at Rs 59.46 cr versus Rs 54.75 cr, revenue at Rs 1,031 cr versus Rs 1,346.5 cr YoY.

KPIT Technologies | Company sees significant impact of COVID-19 in H1FY21 and expects recovery to commence from Q3FY21.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q4 | Loss at Rs 146 cr versus profit at Rs 202.64 cr, revenue at Rs 1,832 cr versus Rs 1,915 cr YoY.

Filatex India | Anil Dutt Mohla resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Sun Pharma Q4 | India sales up 8% at Rs 2,365 crore, US finished dosage sales down 15% to $375 million, Emerging Markets sales up 8% at $187 million YoY.

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 | Loss at Rs 36.3 cr versus profit at Rs 15.85 cr, revenue at Rs 21.41 cr versus Rs 24.60 cr YoY.

Beardsell | Board approved the proposal to raise funds upto Rs 8.90 cr via Rights issue.

JMC Projects | Quest Investment Advisors bought 14,17,988 shares at Rs 38.45 per share.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Company reported a nearly 80 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Adani Power | Company said Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved setting up of a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh. The commission has also approved sale of entire electricity from the plant to the state through Adani Power arm Pench Thermal Energy.

NTPC | Company has decided to foray in electricity distribution business by evincing interest to buy 51 perstake in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group's (ADAG) two utilities in Delhi.

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:55 am