In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, ACC, Everest Industries, Tata Elxsi, Infibeam Avenues, Excel Industries

Nitin Spinners | KEC International | Udaipur Cement Works | Precision Wires | NLC India | Black Rose | Sicagen India | Aspira Pathlab | Amara Raja Batteries | Usha Martin are among the stocks in focus.
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Shutterstock)
Infosys Q4 | Profit falls 3.1% to Rs 4,321 cr, revenue rises 0.8% to Rs 23,267 cr, company suspends FY21 guidance. (Image: Reuters)
TCS | Amway partners with TCS for strategic IT operations transformation. (Image: TCS)
NLC India | Company raised Rs 1,000 cr via issuance of commercial papers to SBI for standalone business operation requirements. (Image: nlcindia.com)
Infibeam Avenues | Company signed a binding agreement for acquisition of US-based IT firm AI Fintech Inc. (Image: ia.ooo)
Precision Wires | Company received permission to restart manufacturing operations at Silvassa plant. (Image: precisionwires.com)
Heidelbergcement India | Company resumed partial operations in some manufacturing units. (Image: mycemco.com)
Excel Industries | Company's manufacturing operations have restarted and will be ramped up gradually. (Image: excelind.co.in)
Sicagen India | Board on April 23 to consider voluntary delisting of equity shares from NSE. (Image: sicagen.com)
Black Rose | Company resumes operations at its plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat. (Image: blackrosechemicals.com)
Aspira Pathlab | Ravindra Desai resigns as Chief Executive Officer. (Image: aspiradiagnostics.com)
Udaipur Cement Works | Company's plant at Shripati Nagar, Udaipur is operational and cement dispatches resumed. (Image: Reuters)
Usha Martin | Company resumes partial operations at manufacturing facility at Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: ushamartin.com)
KEC International | Company resumes operations at few of its factories in India in a phased manner. (Image: kecrpg.com)
Amara Raja Batteries | Operation at manufacturing facilities resumes partially on a limited scale. (Image: amararaja.com)
Everest Industries | Limited operations resume at plants in Somnathpur (Odisha), Lakhmapur (Maharashtra) & Bhagwanpur (Uttarakhand). (Image: everestind.com)
Tata Elxsi Q4 | Profit rises to Rs 82.08 cr versus Rs 71.29 cr; revenue increases to Rs 438.88 cr versus Rs 405.1 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Nitin Spinners | Plant operations at Hamirgarh (Bhilwara) & Bhanwaria Kalan (Chittorgarh) units partly resumed. (Image: nitinspinners.com)
ACC | Company is expected to report more than a 10 percent decline in Q1CY20 profit due to fall in revenue and operating income. Revenue could also fall more than 10 percent as volumes were affected in March due to lockdown announced by the government to control the spread of COVID-19, but may be supported by higher realisation.
Larsen & Toubro | Company said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
JMC Projects | Company’s all four road SPVs have resumed the collection of user fee at all fee plazas on National Highways.
First Published on Apr 21, 2020 08:10 am