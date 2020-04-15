App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Metropolis Health

Asahi Songwon Colors, Galaxy Surfactants, Nectar Lifesciences are also among the stocks in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today. (Image: PTI)
Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today.

Asahi Songwon Colors | Company resumes operations/production at manufacturing plants. (Image: asahisongwon.com)
Asahi Songwon Colors | Company resumes operations/production at manufacturing plants.

Vardhman Textiles: Company started partial operations in its spinning units in Punjab, HP and MP. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Vardhman Textiles: Company started partial operations in its spinning units in Punjab, HP and MP.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Company started manufacturing hand sanitizers at its distillery units in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Company started manufacturing hand sanitizers at its distillery units in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Galaxy Surfactants: Small intermediate feed tank blast at Tarapur M-3 Plant has led to 2 fatalities and 3 injuries. (Image: galaxysurfactants.com)
Galaxy Surfactants: Small intermediate feed tank blast at Tarapur M-3 Plant has led to 2 fatalities and 3 injuries.

Nectar Lifesciences: Company started limited operations of its API plants in Derabassi, Punjab. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Nectar Lifesciences: Company started limited operations of its API plants in Derabassi, Punjab.

Rossell India: ICRA reaffirmed its long term credit rating at BBB+/Stable for company's line of credit facilities.
Rossell India: ICRA reaffirmed its long term credit rating at BBB+/Stable for company's line of credit facilities.

Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma | Gets tentative US FDA nod for Dapagliflozin, Diabetes drug

indigo
Interglobe Aviation | To resume flight operations from May 4 in a phased manner

Crude Steel
JSW Steel | Moody's reviews company for downgrade

Ajanta Pharma | Gets US FDA nod for Metformin Hydrochloride tablets
Ajanta Pharma | Gets US FDA nod for Metformin Hydrochloride tablets

Hindalco Industries | Company owned Novelis Inc acquired US-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation.
Hindalco Industries | Company owned Novelis Inc acquired US-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation.

File image
Metropolis Healthcare | Private equity giant Carlyle has launched a block deal to nearly exit the multinational pathology chain owner, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Metropolis Healthcare is one of the private diagnostic firms approved by the government for COVID-19 tests.

Welspun
Welspun Corp | Company has partially resumed operations at its plant in Anjar, Gujarat in manufacturing of LSAW pipes.

Alkem Lab | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Dapagliflozin, Diabetes drug
Alkem Lab | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Dapagliflozin, Diabetes drug

ntpc
NTPC | Company has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on April 16, 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds

Apollo Tyres | Board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on April 17, 2020, to consider the issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement.
Apollo Tyres | Board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on April 17, 2020, to consider the issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement.

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra & Mahindra | India Ratings and Research has affirmed its long-term issuer rating of the company at 'INDAAA'and kept the outlook stable.

DFM Foods | Company has resumed partial operations at its Greater Noida plant
DFM Foods | Company has resumed partial operations at its Greater Noida plant

Biocon
Biocon | Company with Mylan NV announced launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in Australia

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:06 am

