In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Tata Motors, HUL, Tech Mahindra, RBL Bank, Maruti, MOIL

RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 RIL Q4 | Adjusted profit at Rs 10,813 cr versus Rs 12,018 cr, revenue at Rs 1.36 lakh cr versus Rs 1.41 lakh cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol) Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd 3/11 Tech Mahindra Q4 | Profit at Rs 803.9 cr versus Rs 1,145.9 cr; revenue at Rs 9,490.2 cr versus Rs 9,654.6 cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/11 Hindustan Unilever Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,519 cr versus Rs 1,538 cr, revenue at Rs 9,011 cr versus Rs 9,945 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/11 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Ahmednagar plant. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/11 RBL Bank | Bank appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of two years.(Image: PTI) 7/11 Tata Motors | Company sold and transferred GDC business on a slump sale basis for Rs 10.3 crore to subsidiary TML Business Services. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Kalpataru Power | Company terminated agreement to sell arm to CLP India as conditions not met 9/11 MOIL | Company raised product prices by 45%, effective May 1. 10/11 Maruti Suzuki | Company did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. It however exported 632 units from Mundra port. 11/11 Mahindra & Mahindra | Company sold zero units in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month. First Published on May 4, 2020 08:02 am