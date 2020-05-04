App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:15 AM IST

In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Tata Motors, HUL, Tech Mahindra, RBL Bank, Maruti, MOIL

RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stockdin the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/11

Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

RIL Q4 | Adjusted profit at Rs 10,813 cr versus Rs 12,018 cr, revenue at Rs 1.36 lakh cr versus Rs 1.41 lakh cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/11

RIL Q4 | Adjusted profit at Rs 10,813 cr versus Rs 12,018 cr, revenue at Rs 1.36 lakh cr versus Rs 1.41 lakh cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol) Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Tech Mahindra Q4 | Profit at Rs 803.9 cr versus Rs 1,145.9 cr; revenue at Rs 9,490.2 cr versus Rs 9,654.6 cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/11

Tech Mahindra Q4 | Profit at Rs 803.9 cr versus Rs 1,145.9 cr; revenue at Rs 9,490.2 cr versus Rs 9,654.6 cr QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Hindustan Unilever Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,519 cr versus Rs 1,538 cr, revenue at Rs 9,011 cr versus Rs 9,945 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/11

Hindustan Unilever Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,519 cr versus Rs 1,538 cr, revenue at Rs 9,011 cr versus Rs 9,945 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Ahmednagar plant. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/11

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Ahmednagar plant. (Image: Moneycontrol)

RBL Bank | Bank appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of two years.(Image: PTI)
6/11

RBL Bank | Bank appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of two years.(Image: PTI)

Tata Motors | Company sold and transferred GDC business on a slump sale basis for Rs 10.3 crore to subsidiary TML Business Services. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Tata Motors | Company sold and transferred GDC business on a slump sale basis for Rs 10.3 crore to subsidiary TML Business Services. (Image: Reuters)

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
8/11

Kalpataru Power | Company terminated agreement to sell arm to CLP India as conditions not met

Representative image
9/11

MOIL | Company raised product prices by 45%, effective May 1.

Maruti Suzuki XL6
10/11

Maruti Suzuki | Company did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. It however exported 632 units from Mundra port.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Company sold zero units in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.
11/11

Mahindra & Mahindra | Company sold zero units in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:02 am

