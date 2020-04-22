App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Shalimar Paints, Federal Bank, GSS Infotech, HDFC, Tejas Networks

MRO-TEK Realty | Seshasayee Paper | Kalpataru Power Transmission | Tamilnadu Petroproducts | Gayatri Projects | ITD Cementation | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are also the stocks in focus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: PTI)
1/14

Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries | Facebook bought a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in a deal that gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market.
2/14

Reliance Industries | Facebook bought a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in a deal that gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market.

Federal Bank | Bank to buy additional stake of up to 4% in IDBI Federal Life Insurance from IDBI Bank. (Image: federalbank.co.in)
3/14

Federal Bank | Bank to buy additional stake of up to 4% in IDBI Federal Life Insurance from IDBI Bank. (Image: federalbank.co.in)

HDFC | Corporation reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 15 bps.
4/14

HDFC | Corporation reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 15 bps.

Tejas Networks Q4 | Loss at Rs 126.53 crore versus profit at Rs 35.89 crore, revenue fell to Rs 54.57 crore versus Rs 273.13 crore YoY. (Image: tejasnetworks.com)
5/14

Tejas Networks Q4 | Loss at Rs 126.53 crore versus profit at Rs 35.89 crore, revenue fell to Rs 54.57 crore versus Rs 273.13 crore YoY. (Image: tejasnetworks.com)

Seshasayee Paper | CARE re-affirmed credit rating on company's Long Term Bank facilities at A+/Positive. (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/14

Seshasayee Paper | CARE re-affirmed credit rating on company's Long Term Bank facilities at A+/Positive. (Image: Moneycontrol)

GSS Infotech Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 1.46 crore versus Rs 1.07 crore, revenue falls to Rs 32.84 crore versus Rs 37.62 crore YoY. (Image: gssinfotech.com)
7/14

GSS Infotech Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 1.46 crore versus Rs 1.07 crore, revenue falls to Rs 32.84 crore versus Rs 37.62 crore YoY. (Image: gssinfotech.com)

MRO-TEK Realty | CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on company's bank loan facilities at B+/Stable. (Image: mro-tek.com)
8/14

MRO-TEK Realty | CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on company's bank loan facilities at B+/Stable. (Image: mro-tek.com)

Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company’s project sites in the country have been partially resumed. (Image: Moneycontrol)
9/14

Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company’s project sites in the country have been partially resumed. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Tamilnadu Petroproducts | Operations of propylene oxide plant has restarted. (Image: tnpetro.com)
10/14

Tamilnadu Petroproducts | Operations of propylene oxide plant has restarted. (Image: tnpetro.com)

Shalimar Paints | Equity Intelligence India bought 1.84% stake, Assured Fin - Cap Pvt Ltd 1.28% in company during March quarter. (Image: shalimarpaints.com)
11/14

Shalimar Paints | Porinju's Equity Intelligence India bought 1.84% stake, Assured Fin - Cap Pvt Ltd 1.28% in company during March quarter. (Image: shalimarpaints.com)

Gayatri Projects | Construction activity at company's project sites resumed operation. (Image: gayatri.co.in)
12/14

Gayatri Projects | Construction activity at company's project sites resumed operation. (Image: gayatri.co.in)

ITD Cementation | Company partially recommenced operation at some of its locations. (Image: itdcem.co.in)
13/14

ITD Cementation | Company partially recommenced operation at some of its locations. (Image: itdcem.co.in)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Goa and Vadodara plants in a phased manner. (Image: Moneycontrol)
14/14

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Goa and Vadodara plants in a phased manner. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.