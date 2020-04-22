In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Shalimar Paints, Federal Bank, GSS Infotech, HDFC, Tejas Networks

MRO-TEK Realty | Seshasayee Paper | Kalpataru Power Transmission | Tamilnadu Petroproducts | Gayatri Projects | ITD Cementation | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are also the stocks in focus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/14 Reliance Industries | Facebook bought a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in a deal that gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market. 3/14 Federal Bank | Bank to buy additional stake of up to 4% in IDBI Federal Life Insurance from IDBI Bank. (Image: federalbank.co.in) 4/14 HDFC | Corporation reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 15 bps. 5/14 Tejas Networks Q4 | Loss at Rs 126.53 crore versus profit at Rs 35.89 crore, revenue fell to Rs 54.57 crore versus Rs 273.13 crore YoY. (Image: tejasnetworks.com) 6/14 Seshasayee Paper | CARE re-affirmed credit rating on company's Long Term Bank facilities at A+/Positive. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/14 GSS Infotech Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 1.46 crore versus Rs 1.07 crore, revenue falls to Rs 32.84 crore versus Rs 37.62 crore YoY. (Image: gssinfotech.com) 8/14 MRO-TEK Realty | CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on company's bank loan facilities at B+/Stable. (Image: mro-tek.com) 9/14 Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company’s project sites in the country have been partially resumed. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/14 Tamilnadu Petroproducts | Operations of propylene oxide plant has restarted. (Image: tnpetro.com) 11/14 Shalimar Paints | Porinju's Equity Intelligence India bought 1.84% stake, Assured Fin - Cap Pvt Ltd 1.28% in company during March quarter. (Image: shalimarpaints.com) 12/14 Gayatri Projects | Construction activity at company's project sites resumed operation. (Image: gayatri.co.in) 13/14 ITD Cementation | Company partially recommenced operation at some of its locations. (Image: itdcem.co.in) 14/14 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Goa and Vadodara plants in a phased manner. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:54 am