you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, RBL Bank, Gillette India, Cyient, HUL, Bosch, Tata Motors

5paisa Capital | ICICI Securities |SKF India | Apollo Pipes | Gammon Infrastructure | Just Dial | Sobha | Endurance Technologies | Astral Poly Technik | Cadila Healthcare | S Chand and Company are also the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today.
Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol)

Results on May 8 | SBI Cards, Reliance Capital, Adani Gas,Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance.

Reliance Industries | Vista Equity Partners will pick up a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The US-based private equity firm that runs the world’s largest exclusively tech-focused fund. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

RBL Bank Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 114.36 crore versus Rs 247.18 crore, NII rose to Rs 1,021 crore versus Rs 738.72 crore YoY.
RBL Bank Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 114.36 crore versus Rs 247.18 crore, NII rose to Rs 1,021 crore versus Rs 738.72 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Gillette India Q3 | Profit down to Rs 52.38 crore versus Rs 87.76 crore, revenue fell to Rs 406.57 crore versus Rs 465.51 crore YoY.
Gillette India Q3 | Profit down to Rs 52.38 crore versus Rs 87.76 crore, revenue fell to Rs 406.57 crore versus Rs 465.51 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

Cyient | Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 21,11,780 shares in company at Rs 205 per share, but profit fell to Rs 45.2 crore versus Rs 176.6 crore, revenue down to Rs 1,073.6 crore versus Rs 1,162.9 crore YoY. Board approved increase in FPI investment limit from 49% to 74% of total paid up equity capital of the company.
Cyient | Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 21,11,780 shares in company at Rs 205 per share, but profit fell to Rs 45.2 crore versus Rs 176.6 crore, revenue down to Rs 1,073.6 crore versus Rs 1,162.9 crore YoY. Board approved increase in FPI investment limit from 49% to 74% of total paid up equity capital of the company.

5paisa Capital Q4 | Loss at Rs 1.7 crore versus loss at Rs 0.73 crore; revenue rose to Rs 35.40 crore versus Rs 20.90 crore YoY.
5paisa Capital Q4 | Loss at Rs 1.7 crore versus loss at Rs 0.73 crore; revenue rose to Rs 35.40 crore versus Rs 20.90 crore YoY. (Image:5paisa.com)

ICICI Securities Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 155.88 crore versus Rs 121.53 crore, revenue rose to Rs 480.44 crore versus Rs 408.1 crore YoY.
ICICI Securities Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 155.88 crore versus Rs 121.53 crore, revenue rose to Rs 480.44 crore versus Rs 408.1 crore YoY.

SKF India Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 75.34 crore versus Rs 82.2 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 610.21 crore versus Rs 748.44 crore YoY. Company announced a special dividend of Rs 130 per share for FY20.
SKF India Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 75.34 crore versus Rs 82.2 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 610.21 crore versus Rs 748.44 crore YoY. Company announced a special dividend of Rs 130 per share for FY20. (Image: skf.com)

Hindustan Unilever | Societe Generale bought 1.29 crore HUL shares at Rs 1,902 per share, while Horlicks and GSK Pte sold over 13.37 crore shares via block deals.
Hindustan Unilever | Societe Generale bought 1.29 crore HUL shares at Rs 1,902 per share, while Horlicks and GSK Pte sold over 13.37 crore shares via block deals. (Image: hul.co.in)

Apollo Pipes | Promoter Sameer Gupta acquired further 1,44,476 shares in company at Rs 323.73 per share.
Apollo Pipes | Apollo Pipes | Promoter Sameer Gupta acquired further 1,44,476 shares in company at Rs 323.73 per share. (Image: apollopipes.com)

Gammon Infrastructure | Consolidated Infrastructure Company purchased 53,73,128 shares in company at Rs 0.34 per share.
Gammon Infrastructure | Consolidated Infrastructure Company purchased 53,73,128 shares in company at Rs 0.34 per share. (Image: WIkipedia)

Just Dial | Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sold 3,24,863 shares of company at Rs 339.85 per share.
Just Dial | Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sold 3,24,863 shares of company at Rs 339.85 per share. (Image: WIkipedia)

Sobha | Anamudi Real Estates LLP bought 5,52,000 shares in company at Rs 180.26 per share.
Sobha | Anamudi Real Estates LLP bought 5,52,000 shares in company at Rs 180.26 per share. (Image: PTI)

Endurance Technologies | Manufacturing operations at Chakan plant resumed, Chennai plant will resume from May 11.
Endurance Technologies | Manufacturing operations at Chakan plant resumed, Chennai plant will resume from May 11. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Bosch | Company resumed manufacturing operations at Bengaluru, Naganathapura, Bidadi, Nashik and Jaipur plants.
Bosch | Company resumed manufacturing operations at Bengaluru, Naganathapura, Bidadi, Nashik and Jaipur plants. (Image: Reuters)

Tata Motors | Company withdrew issue of unsecured NCDs of upto Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.
Tata Motors | Company withdrew issue of unsecured NCDs of upto Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis. (Image: Reuters)

Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension. (Image: Pixabay)

S Chand and Company | Company and its subsidiaries resumed partial sales operations from warehouses in Guwahati and Kolkata.
S Chand and Company | Company and its subsidiaries resumed partial sales operations from warehouses in Guwahati and Kolkata. (Image: schandpublishing.com)

Astral Poly Technik | Company has received approvals for all its plants.
Astral Poly Technik | Company has received approvals for all its plants. (Image: Moneycontrol)

NLC India | Company has formed a six-member panel to enquire into the boiler explosion at its thermal plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, in which eight persons injured.
NLC India | Company has formed a six-member panel to enquire into the boiler explosion at its thermal plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, in which eight persons injured.

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:38 am

