In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, RBL Bank, Gillette India, Cyient, HUL, Bosch, Tata Motors

Reliance Industries | Vista Equity Partners will pick up a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The US-based private equity firm that runs the world’s largest exclusively tech-focused fund. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.