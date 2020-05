Bank of India, Karnataka Bank | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 28 imposed monetary penalties on three banks for various rule violations. The central bank imposed a penalty of Rs 1.2 crore on Karnataka Bank, Rs 5 crore on Bank of India (BoI) and Rs 30 lakh on Saraswat Co-operative Bank. All three banks have been fined for non-compliance with certain provisions related to Income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to NPA (non-performing accounts). Provisions are funds a bank need to set aside to cover risky loans. The RBI initiated penal action after inspection of the banks and issuing show cause notices, RBI said.