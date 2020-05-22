In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Holdings, BSE, Hawkins Cookers

Reliance Industries | Company has announced that global private equity firm KKR will be investing Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The company also opened its right issue on May 20 and will close on June 3, 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.