In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Holdings, BSE, Hawkins Cookers

Reliance Industries, VST Industries, Automotive Axles, Nahar Spinning, Hawkins Cookers and BSE are in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 Reliance Industries | Company has announced that global private equity firm KKR will be investing Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The company also opened its right issue on May 20 and will close on June 3, 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 3/18 Results on May 22 | Trent, Wabco India, Supreme Industries, BASF India, Bayer Cropscience, Godrej Industries, IDFC First Bank and JSW Steel are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today. 4/18 Quick Heal Technologies Q4 | Profit at Rs 8 cr versus Rs 27.7 crore, revenue at Rs 64.25 cr versus Rs 86 cr YoY. (Image: quickheal.co.in) 5/18 VST Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 70.61 cr versus Rs 53.03 cr, revenue at Rs 350 cr versus Rs 294 cr YoY. (Image: vsthyd.com) 6/18 Nahar Spinning | Company's manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh partially resumed its operations. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/18 Automotive Axles | Company resumed offices and manufacturing at Jamshedpur and Hosur. (Image: autoaxle.com) 8/18 JCT | Textile division order has been reduced from 10 lakh pcs to 5.10 lakh pcs. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/18 Bajaj Holdings Q4 | Profit at Rs 361 cr versus Rs 791 cr, revenue at Rs 110 cr versus Rs 83 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) 10/18 Hero MotoCorp: LIC has hiked stake by 2% in company. (Image: PTI) 11/18 BSE | The firm on May 21 reported a net loss of Rs 1.94 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. In comparison, the bourse had posted a net profit of Rs 51.86 crore in the year-ago period. Total income dropped to Rs 155.79 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 182.08 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. The board of directors of BSE has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. 12/18 Hawkins Cookers | Company reported a 30.56 percent decline in net profit at Rs 9.36 crore for the March quarter, hit by the coronavirus lockdown. It had posted a net profit of Rs 13.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Net sales fell 20.97 percent to Rs 145.97 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 184.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 133.75 crore. 13/18 Emami | Competition Commission of India said it has approved the proposed acquisition of Emami Cement by Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, which is a Nirma promoter group company. 14/18 IRB Infrastructure | Company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The NCDs were of a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. 15/18 Hindustan Zinc | Company reported a 33.4 percent decline in net profit to Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,012 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. Its total income declined to Rs 4,861 crore in the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 6,030 crore in the year-ago period. 16/18 Bharti Airtel | Company has acquired a strategic stake in Voicezen, an early stage startup focused on conversational AI technologies. 17/18 InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet | The Civil Aviation Ministry has capped the airfares on major routes with an intention to allow air services to resume without any massive drop or rise in prices. 18/18 NIIT Technologies | Company said its Rs 337.4-crore buyback offer will commence from May 29. It said Sebi had provided an extension for dispatching the letter of offer within 15 days from the closure of the lockdown as mandated by the government. The company, in December last year, said its board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 19,56,290 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at a price of up to Rs 1,725 per share. The buyback proposal, through the tender offer route, aggregated up to Rs 337.46 crore. First Published on May 22, 2020 08:01 am