In pics | Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, ITC, Eveready Industries, M&M Financial, Cipla

Nelco, Future Consumer, KNR Construction, Liberty Shoes, L&T Technology are some stocks that will be in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/25 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/25 Companies scheduled to report March quarter numbers today | Bharti Airtel, Torrent Pharma, Astrazeneca Pharma, GSK Pharma, Delta Corp, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Monnet Ispat are among a few companies which will announce their March quarter results. 3/25 Reliance Industries | General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms. This is the fourth major deal in a little less than four weeks from leading global tech investors that will infuse a total Rs 67,194.75 crore in the digital unit of India’s largest private enterprise. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) (Image: PTI) 4/25 Cipla Q4 | Profit at Rs 246 cr versus Rs 367.2 cr, revenue at Rs 4,376.2 cr versus Rs 4,404 cr YoY. Its consolidated operating margin contracted to 15 percent from the impact from COVID-19 related extension in cut-off. The company’s consolidated topline slipped 1 percent to Rs 4,376 crore. 5/25 Indian Energy Exchange | Westbridge Crossover Fund sold 37.33 lakh shares (1.25% stake) in the company at Rs 160.50-160.52 per share. (Image: PTI) 6/25 Equitas Holdings | Julius Baer Multistock-Emerging Equity Fund sold 27.50 lakh shares (0.8% stake) in the company at Rs 49.17 per share. (Image: Wikipedia) 7/25 L&T Technology Services | Company registered net profit of Rs 204.8 crore, up 7 percent year-on-year, for the quarter-ended March 31. However, sequential growth in net profit was marginal. Revenue stood at Rs 1446.6 crore, a growth of 8 percent year-on-year for Q4 FY20. The company’s growth in constant currency was 3.4 percent. For the year-ended March 31, the company’s net profit grew 7 percent to Rs 818.8 crore. The revenue reported for FY20 was Rs 5,619.1 crore, a growth of 11 percent YoY. 8/25 IIFL Securities Q4 | Profit flat at Rs 37.3 cr, revenue fell to Rs 196.53 cr versus Rs 206.54 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/25 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 | Profit at Rs 102 cr versus Rs 140.5 cr, revenue at Rs 1,026.34 cr versus Rs 1,206.88 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) 10/25 Nippon Life Q4 | Profit at Rs 11.88 cr versus Rs 144.93 cr, revenue Rs 254.51 cr versus Rs 323.94 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/25 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q4 | Profit at Rs 234.8 cr versus Rs 686.4 cr, revenue at Rs 3,101 cr versus Rs 2,880 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/25 Godrej Consumer Products | Company through its subsidiary acquired balance 25% stake in Canon Chemicals. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/25 L&T Finance | Profit at Rs 386 cr versus Rs 547 cr, revenue at Rs 3,355 cr versus Rs 3,304 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 14/25 Coromandel International | Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 cr. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/25 Eveready Industries | Battery manufacturing facility at Kolkata partially operational. (Image: Wikimedia) 16/25 Sterling and Wilson Solar | Company signed an EPC contract of Rs 2,600 crore as well as the operation and maintenance contract of Rs 415 crore) in Australia. (Image: sterlingandwilson.com) 17/25 KNR Constructions | Company received orders worth of Rs 2,309.23 crore from Irrigation & CAD Department, Telangana Government. (Image: knrcl.com) 18/25 Nilkamal | Company partially resumed operations. (Image: Moneycontrol) 19/25 ITC | Company resumed operations at factories and plants manufacturing non-essential items. (Image: WIkimedia) 20/25 Future Consumer | Board approved raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore through a rights issue. (Image: Moneycontrol) 21/25 Liberty Shoes | Company partially resumed operations of facilities, offices and few retail stores. (Image: libertyshoes.com) 22/25 Nelco Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 5.82 cr versus Rs 4.27 cr, revenue increased to Rs 61.23 cr versus Rs 51.51 cr YoY. (Image: nelco.in) 23/25 FM's tranche 4 of financial package: Coal stocks in focus - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would introduce commercial mining in the coal sector. The measure will remove the government's monopoly in the coal industry, Sitharaman said. Nearly 50 new coal blocks for commercial mining will be offered immediately, with no elegibility conditions except for an upfront payment with a ceiling. Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Power, Coal India and GMDC will be in focus. 24/25 FM's tranche 4 of financial package: Aviation stocks in focus - FM said restrictions on utilising Indian air space will be eased and six airports will be privatised. Private companies will make an additional investment of Rs 12,000 crore on 12 airports auctioned before, and tax structure will be rationailised for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry. SpiceJet and Interglove Aviation stocks will be on the radar. 25/25 Defence stocks in focus | Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on May 17 announced that the FDI limit in defence production was being raised to 74 percent from 49 percent for FDI through the automatic route as part of reforms in the defence sector to boost self-reliance. Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics, BEML, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Walchandnagar Industries will be in focus. First Published on May 18, 2020 07:38 am