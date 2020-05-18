In pics | Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, ITC, Eveready Industries, M&M Financial, Cipla

FM's tranche 4 of financial package: Coal stocks in focus - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would introduce commercial mining in the coal sector. The measure will remove the government's monopoly in the coal industry, Sitharaman said. Nearly 50 new coal blocks for commercial mining will be offered immediately, with no elegibility conditions except for an upfront payment with a ceiling. Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Power, Coal India and GMDC will be in focus.