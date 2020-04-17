In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, M&M, Deepak Fertilizers, JK Lakshmi Cement, Greenply Industries

Oberoi Realty | ASI Industries | Dr Lal Pathlabs | Grindwell Norton | Evans Electric | Ambala Sarabhai Enterprises | Tata Motors | TCS | Sudarshan Chemical Industries are among the stocks in the news today.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Company received permissions to restart production at manufacturing facility in Mahad. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Deepak Fertilisers | ICRA reaffirmed rating on term loan and cash credit at A+ with stable outlook. (Image: dfpcl.com)
Mahindra & Mahindra | Subsidiary Mahindra Renewables sold 1,20,80,000 equity shares in Divine Solren to CLP India for Rs 124.47 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
TCS Q4 | Profit drops 0.85% to Rs 8,049 crore, revenue rises 0.23% to Rs 39,946 crore QoQ. Dollar revenue dips 2.5% to $5,444 million QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Tata Motors | Fitch downgrades Tata Motors, cites cash flow issues. (Image: Reuters)
JK Lakshmi Cement | Grinding units at Kalol and Surat in Gujarat are partially operational. (Image: Reuters)
HDFC Bank | Macquarie has an outperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,124 per share after media reports said the bank has identified three contenders to succeed MD Aditya Puri who is slated to retire in October this year.
Oberoi Realty | Company through subsidiary Incline Realty prepaid NCDs of Rs 125 crore and its interest payment. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Grindwell Norton | Few of company's plants are partially operational. (Image: grindwellnorton.co.in)
ASI Industries | CRISIL downgraded long term rating to BB/Negative from BB+. (Image: asigroup.co.in)
Evans Electric | Company received order of Rs 6.22 crore from GSEC for repairing of generator stator & rotor on turnkey basis. (Image: evanselectric.co.in)
Dr Lal PathLabs | CRISIL assigned long term rating at AA-/stable and short term rating at A1+. (Image: lalpathlabs.com)
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises | CoSara Diagnostics, a JV of company's subsidiary started import and marketing of Test kits of COVID-19 in India based upon license granted by CDSCO. (ase.life)
Greenply Industries | Company reduced its stake below 20% in Panchjanya Ply & Boards. (Image: greenply.com)
Jubilant Life Sciences | Company said there are no coronavirus traces in raw material at Nanjangud plant. None of the employees who tested positive travelled overseas in the last six months.
Reliance Industries: Company raises Rs 8,500 crore from banks. Amount raised to reduce cost of funds, increase maturity of debt. Fund raise will not affect plan for net debt being zero by year end. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
JSW Energy: Company said Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed its ratings of 'BWR A1+' on Commercial Papers of the company.
Interglobe Aviation, SpiceJet | Airlines will now have to refund full flight ticket costs, without charging cancellation charges, to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period between 25 March and 14 April for travel between 15 April and 3 May, before the government extended the curfew.
First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:10 am