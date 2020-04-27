App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Mindtree, NALCO, Tata Steel, Suven Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Zee Learn

Clariant Chemicals, MEP Infrastructure, Torrent Pharma, Maral Overseas, NHPC are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: PTI)

Mindtree Q4 | Profit rose 4.7% to Rs 206.2 cr, revenue increased 4.3% to Rs 2,050.5 cr QoQ. (Image: Facebook/mindtreeltd)

NALCO | ICICI Pru MF (ARB) Bharat 22 ETF bought 1,71,09,821 shares in the company at Rs 34.43 per share. (Image: nalcoindia.com)

Zee Learn | Debshankar Mukhopadhyay resigned as CEO, the company has appointed Vikash Kumar Kar as CEO. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Torrent Pharma | The company issued NCDs on a private placement basis for Rs 195 cr. (Image: torrentpharma.com)

Tata Steel | Board approved the issue of additional debt securities (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.. (Image: Reuters)

Maral Overseas | The company resumed operation of manufacturing unit located at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: maraloverseas.com)

MEP Infrastructure | Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) bought a 2.42% stake in the March quarter. (Image: mepinfra.com)

NHPC | NHPC raised Rs 750 cr through a private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible AB Series Bonds. (Image: nhpcindia.com)

Clariant Chemicals | Manufacturing units/factories in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are back in partial operation with limited capacity. (Image: clariant.com)

Suven Pharma | CRISIL assigned A/Stable rating to company's long term bank loans, A1 rating to short term bank loans. (Image: suven.com)

Bank of Baroda | Board approved raising of additional capital funds of up to Rs 13,500 crore till March 31, 2021. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Granules India | Company gets US FDA approval for Trospium Chloride capsules

IRB Infra | Board approves fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore to fund ongoing and planned capex

Union Bank | Bank plans to lower stake in IndiaFirst Life to less than 10 percent

PNB Housing Finance | CARE Ratings has re-affirmed the credit rating of bank borrowings, NCDs and Fixed Deposits at AA+ while revised the outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

BEML | Company bagged orders worth Rs 398 crore from Coal India.

Natco Pharma | Company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Kothur formulation facility.

NCL Industries | Company’s cement production in Q4FY20 fell 10 percent while cement dispatch declined 12 percent, YoY. RMC sales also fell 10 percent.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:28 am

