In pics | Stocks in the news: Mindtree, NALCO, Tata Steel, Suven Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Zee Learn

Here are the stocks in the news today.

Mindtree Q4 | Profit rose 4.7% to Rs 206.2 cr, revenue increased 4.3% to Rs 2,050.5 cr QoQ.

NALCO | ICICI Pru MF (ARB) Bharat 22 ETF bought 1,71,09,821 shares in the company at Rs 34.43 per share.

Zee Learn | Debshankar Mukhopadhyay resigned as CEO, the company has appointed Vikash Kumar Kar as CEO.

Torrent Pharma | The company issued NCDs on a private placement basis for Rs 195 cr.

Tata Steel | Board approved the issue of additional debt securities (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

Maral Overseas | The company resumed operation of manufacturing unit located at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

MEP Infrastructure | Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) bought a 2.42% stake in the March quarter.

NHPC | NHPC raised Rs 750 cr through a private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible AB Series Bonds.

Clariant Chemicals | Manufacturing units/factories in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are back in partial operation with limited capacity.

Suven Pharma | CRISIL assigned A/Stable rating to company's long term bank loans, A1 rating to short term bank loans.

Bank of Baroda | Board approved raising of additional capital funds of up to Rs 13,500 crore till March 31, 2021.

Granules India | Company gets US FDA approval for Trospium Chloride capsules

IRB Infra | Board approves fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore to fund ongoing and planned capex

Union Bank | Bank plans to lower stake in IndiaFirst Life to less than 10 percent

PNB Housing Finance | CARE Ratings has re-affirmed the credit rating of bank borrowings, NCDs and Fixed Deposits at AA+ while revised the outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

BEML | Company bagged orders worth Rs 398 crore from Coal India.

Natco Pharma | Company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Kothur formulation facility.

NCL Industries | Company's cement production in Q4FY20 fell 10 percent while cement dispatch declined 12 percent, YoY. RMC sales also fell 10 percent.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:28 am