In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, VA Tech Wabag, Adani Green, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank, Sudarshan Chemical are also among the stocks in the news today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today. (Image: PTI) 2/17 Maruti Suzuki | Production in March 2020 drops to 92,540 units against 1,36,201 units in March 2019. (Image: Reuters) 3/17 IndusInd Bank | UBS Principal Capital Asia buys 53,83,066 shares of the bank at Rs 367 per share on April 7. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 4/17 Wipro | Company will consider FY20 results & final dividend on April 15. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/17 Hero MotoCorp | Company extends the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: PTI) 6/17 Adani Green Energy | Company receives Rs 3,707 crore for formation of the JV with TOTAL SA. (Image: PTI) 7/17 Sudarshan Chemical | India Ratings revised outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming Long-Term Issuer Rating at A+. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/17 VIP Industries | Board appoints Neetu Kashiramka as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/17 VA Tech Wabag secures 5 Year operation & maintenance contract in Al Madina Al Shamaliya (AMAS) Sewage Treatment Plant in Kingdom of Bahrain 10/17 Galaxy Surfactants partially resumed operations at its plants with effect from April 6, 2020 11/17 Aurobindo Pharma: Media reports suggested a class action suit has been filed against Aurobindo Pharma and Emcure Pharmaceuticals in a Florida court. 12/17 State Bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points (bps) across all tenors with one-year MCLR, effective April 10. 13/17 Indiabulls Housing Finance: Rating agency ICRA downgraded the outlook on the long-term rating to negative due to the heightened risk from its investment in Yes Bank's additional tier 1 bonds and loans given to companies belonging to the former promoters of the bank. 14/17 Bharti Airtel's recent $3 billion (about Rs 22,600 crore) fund-raising has substantially alleviated pressure due to the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) lawsuit, according to S&P Global Ratings. 15/17 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: ICRA has revised the rating of the Company for the Long term and Short Term bank loan facilities. Long term: 'ICRA A-' with negative Outlook. Short term: 'ICRA A2+'. 16/17 Sanghvi Forging and Engineering: The company defaulted on loans worth Rs 171.64 crore. 17/17 Orient Paper & Industries: The company has restarted some plants partially. First Published on Apr 8, 2020 08:10 am