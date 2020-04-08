App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 08:42 AM IST

In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, VA Tech Wabag, Adani Green, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank, Sudarshan Chemical are also among the stocks in the news today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is a list of the top seven stocks to focus on today based on current developments. (Image: PTI)


Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today. (Image: PTI)

Maruti Suzuki | Production in March 2020 drops to 92,540 units against 1,36,201 units in March 2019. (Image: Reuters)


Maruti Suzuki | Production in March 2020 drops to 92,540 units against 1,36,201 units in March 2019. (Image: Reuters)

IndusInd Bank | UBS Principal Capital Asia buys 53,83,066 shares of bank at Rs 367 per share on April 7. (Image: CNBC-TV18)


IndusInd Bank | UBS Principal Capital Asia buys 53,83,066 shares of the bank at Rs 367 per share on April 7. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Wipro | Company will consider FY20 results & final dividend on April 15. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)


Wipro | Company will consider FY20 results & final dividend on April 15. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Hero MotoCorp | Company extends duration of all its warranty and free services in view of COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: PTI)


Hero MotoCorp | Company extends the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: PTI)

Representative image


Adani Green Energy | Company receives Rs 3,707 crore for formation of the JV with TOTAL SA. (Image: PTI)

Sudarshan Chemical | India Ratings revised outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming Long-Term Issuer Rating at A+. (Image: Moneycontrol)


Sudarshan Chemical | India Ratings revised outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming Long-Term Issuer Rating at A+. (Image: Moneycontrol)

VIP Industries | Board appoints Neetu Kashiramka as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)


VIP Industries | Board appoints Neetu Kashiramka as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Infrastructure


VA Tech Wabag secures 5 Year operation & maintenance contract in Al Madina Al Shamaliya (AMAS) Sewage Treatment Plant in Kingdom of Bahrain

Galaxy Surfactants partially resumed operations at its plants with effect from April 6, 2020


Galaxy Surfactants partially resumed operations at its plants with effect from April 6, 2020

Aurobindo Pharma: Media reports suggested a class action suit has been filed against Aurobindo Pharma and Emcure Pharmaceuticals in a Florida court.


Aurobindo Pharma: Media reports suggested a class action suit has been filed against Aurobindo Pharma and Emcure Pharmaceuticals in a Florida court.

State Bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points (bps) across all tenors with one-year MCLR, effective April 10.


State Bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points (bps) across all tenors with one-year MCLR, effective April 10.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | ICRA reaffirmed the company's long-term ratings as 'ICRA AA' with a negative outlook and the short-term rating has been reaffirmed as 'ICRA A1+'. (Image: Moneycontrol)


Indiabulls Housing Finance: Rating agency ICRA downgraded the outlook on the long-term rating to negative due to the heightened risk from its investment in Yes Bank's additional tier 1 bonds and loans given to companies belonging to the former promoters of the bank.

Bharti Airtel's recent $3 billion (about Rs 22,600 crore) fund raising has substantially alleviated pressure due to the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) lawsuit, according to S&P Global Ratings.


Bharti Airtel's recent $3 billion (about Rs 22,600 crore) fund-raising has substantially alleviated pressure due to the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) lawsuit, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: ICRA has revised the rating of the Company for the Long term and Short Term bank loan facilities. Long term: 'ICRA A-' with negative Outlook. Short term: 'ICRA A2+'.


Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: ICRA has revised the rating of the Company for the Long term and Short Term bank loan facilities. Long term: 'ICRA A-' with negative Outlook. Short term: 'ICRA A2+'.

Serge Huguenin of the Blondeau foundry pours the metal into the mould during the preparation of the Rio 2016 bronze bells in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland January 21, 2016. At this year's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, no matter how elaborate the opening ceremony or how sophisticated the live broadcasts, the final lap of athletics races will be announced the traditional way by ringing an old-fashioned bell. Omega, the official timekeeper of the event, has ordered 21 bells, forged almost entirely by hand by Blondeau's Bell Foundry in the Jura Mountains in Switzerland. Each last-lap bell is branded with the RIO 2016 logo and circled with the words "2016 GAMES OF THE XXXI OLYMPIAD." Picture taken January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RTX24VD3


Sanghvi Forging and Engineering: The company defaulted on loans worth Rs 171.64 crore.

paper


Orient Paper & Industries: The company has restarted some plants partially.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 08:10 am

#coronavirus #Slideshow #Stocks in News

