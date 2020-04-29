App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: L&T, Axis Bank, Biocon, NLC India, Zee Ent, PNB Housing

Gabriel India | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Sangam (India) | PPAP Automotive are among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in focus today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/14

Here are the stocks in focus today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Axis Bank Q4 | Net loss at Rs 1,388 crore Versus profit at Rs 1,505 crore; NII rose 19.3% to Rs 6,807.74 crore YoY. Board authorised the bank to borrow/raise funds up to an amount of Rs 35,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/14

Axis Bank Q4 | Net loss at Rs 1,388 crore Versus profit at Rs 1,505 crore in the same period last year; NII rose 19.3% to Rs 6,807.74 crore YoY. Board authorised the bank to borrow/raise funds up to an amount of Rs 35,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

PNB Housing | Neeraj Vyas to be interim MD and CEO of company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/14

PNB Housing | Neeraj Vyas to be interim MD and CEO of company. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Biocon | Company and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada. (Image: Reuters)
4/14

Biocon | Company and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada. (Image: Reuters)

L&T | FPIs cut stake to 16.90% in Q4FY20 (from 18.78% QoQ), but Govt of Singapore rose stake to 1.78% (from 1.24%). Insurance firms raised stake to 18.56% (from 17.82%). Company allotted 25,000 7.70% rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/14

L&T | FPIs cut stake to 16.90% in Q4FY20 (from 18.78% QoQ), but Govt of Singapore rose stake to 1.78% (from 1.24%). Insurance firms raised stake to 18.56% (from 17.82%). Company allotted 25,000 7.70% rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore. (Image: larsentoubro.com)

NLC India | Company commenced coal production at Talabira II and III mines. (Image: nlcindia.com)
6/14

NLC India | Company commenced coal production at Talabira II and III mines. (Image: nlcindia.com)

Zee Entertainment | FPIs rose stake to 68.27% in Q4FY20 (from 67.38% QoQ), SBI-ETF Nifty 50 increased to 2.03% (from 1.47%). (Image: Wikipedia)
7/14

Zee Entertainment | FPIs rose stake to 68.27% in Q4FY20 (from 67.38% QoQ), SBI-ETF Nifty 50 increased to 2.03% (from 1.47%). (Image: Wikipedia)

Sangam (India) | Company resumed manufacturing activities at Bhilwara and Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan. (Image: sangamgroup.com)
8/14

Sangam (India) | Company resumed manufacturing activities at Bhilwara and Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan. (Image: sangamgroup.com)

PPAP Automotive | Company resumed operations at Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities. (Image: ppapco.in)
9/14

PPAP Automotive | Company resumed operations at Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities. (Image: ppapco.in)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Board appointed Biswamohan Mahapatra as part-time chairman (non-executive) for 3 years. (Image: Moneycontrol)
10/14

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Board appointed Biswamohan Mahapatra as part-time chairman (non-executive) for 3 years. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Baddi (Unit III). (Image: Moneycontrol)
11/14

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Baddi (Unit III). (Image: Moneycontrol)

Gabriel India | Company to resume operations at Khandsa (Haryana), Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Nashik (Maharashtra) plants. (Image: anandgroupindia.com)
12/14

Gabriel India | Company to resume operations at Khandsa (Haryana), Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Nashik (Maharashtra) plants. (Image: anandgroupindia.com)

Reliance Industries | S&P affirms rating at BBB+, outlook stable. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
13/14

Reliance Industries | S&P affirms rating at BBB+, outlook stable. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

GMR
14/14

GMR Infra | Promoter pledged 2.07 crore shares of the company on April 27

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.