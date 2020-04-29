In pics | Stocks in the news: L&T, Axis Bank, Biocon, NLC India, Zee Ent, PNB Housing

Gabriel India | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Sangam (India) | PPAP Automotive are among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 Here are the stocks in focus today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/14 Axis Bank Q4 | Net loss at Rs 1,388 crore Versus profit at Rs 1,505 crore in the same period last year; NII rose 19.3% to Rs 6,807.74 crore YoY. Board authorised the bank to borrow/raise funds up to an amount of Rs 35,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/14 PNB Housing | Neeraj Vyas to be interim MD and CEO of company. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/14 Biocon | Company and Mylan launched biosimilar Fulphila in Canada. (Image: Reuters) 5/14 L&T | FPIs cut stake to 16.90% in Q4FY20 (from 18.78% QoQ), but Govt of Singapore rose stake to 1.78% (from 1.24%). Insurance firms raised stake to 18.56% (from 17.82%). Company allotted 25,000 7.70% rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore. (Image: larsentoubro.com) 6/14 NLC India | Company commenced coal production at Talabira II and III mines. (Image: nlcindia.com) 7/14 Zee Entertainment | FPIs rose stake to 68.27% in Q4FY20 (from 67.38% QoQ), SBI-ETF Nifty 50 increased to 2.03% (from 1.47%). (Image: Wikipedia) 8/14 Sangam (India) | Company resumed manufacturing activities at Bhilwara and Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan. (Image: sangamgroup.com) 9/14 PPAP Automotive | Company resumed operations at Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities. (Image: ppapco.in) 10/14 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Board appointed Biswamohan Mahapatra as part-time chairman (non-executive) for 3 years. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/14 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Company partially resumed operations at Baddi (Unit III). (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/14 Gabriel India | Company to resume operations at Khandsa (Haryana), Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Nashik (Maharashtra) plants. (Image: anandgroupindia.com) 13/14 Reliance Industries | S&P affirms rating at BBB+, outlook stable. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 14/14 GMR Infra | Promoter pledged 2.07 crore shares of the company on April 27 First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:48 am