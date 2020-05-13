In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti, Jubilant Lifesciences, Havells, Nestle India, Blue Star, Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla | US drug-maker Gilead Sciences said it had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers including Cipla to further expand supply of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the API and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla’s own brand name. Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture the API and Finished product at a commercial scale.