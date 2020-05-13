In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti, Jubilant Lifesciences, Havells, Nestle India, Blue Star, Aurobindo Pharma

Asian Hotels (North) | JK Paper | IndiaMart InterMesh | Agro Tech Foods | TTK Prestige | Brooks Laboratories are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 Jubilant Life Sciences | Company has signed a deal with Gilead for production of Remdesivir to fight COVID-19. It will now have rights to sell Remdesivir to 127 countries. 3/18 Cipla | US drug-maker Gilead Sciences said it had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers including Cipla to further expand supply of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the API and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla’s own brand name. Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture the API and Finished product at a commercial scale. 4/18 Maruti Suzuki | Company is expected to announce Q4 numbers today and register around 30 percent YoY degrowth in March quarter profits due to lockdown in the last 10 days of March. Revenue from operations during the quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to around 16 percent fall in sales volume, while the realisation is expected to be in the range of 4 percent degrowth to 1 percent growth. 5/18 Asian Hotels (North) | Asian Agro bought 1,19,194 shares in company at Rs 59.44 per share. (Image: asianhotelsnorth.com) 6/18 Healthcare Global | Buena Vista Fund sold 5,64,381 shares of company at Rs 85.41 per share. (Image: hcgel.com) 7/18 Nestle India Q1 | Profit rose to Rs 525.43 cr versus Rs 462.74 cr, revenue jumped to Rs 3,325 cr versus Rs 3,003 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/18 JK Paper Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 92.7 cr versus Rs 112.3 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 736 cr versus Rs 807.2 cr YoY. Company temporarily suspended operations at Gujarat unit for about a week due to lower market demand and extended lockdown. (Image: jkpaper.com) 9/18 IndiaMart InterMesh Q4 | Profit rose 57% to Rs 44 cr, revenue jumped 23% to Rs 170 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/18 Agro Tech Foods | Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala cut stake to 5.75% in Q4FY20 from 7.41% in Q3FY20. (Image: Wikipedia) 11/18 Havells India Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 177.7 cr versus Rs 199 cr, revenue declined to Rs 2,217.4 cr versus Rs 2,754.77 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 12/18 Blue Star Q4 | Profit plunged to Rs 8.38 cr versus Rs 77.55 cr, revenue fell to Rs 1,299.4 cr versus Rs 1,596 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 13/18 TTK Prestige | Manufacturing resumed at Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra plants. (Image: Wikimedia) 14/18 Brooks Laboratories | Anil Kumar Pillai resigned as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: PTI) 15/18 Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Ibuprofen tablets & Azelastine Hydrochloride nasal spray. 16/18 Vedanta | Company's promoter group has offered to acquire all the public shareholding at a price Rs 87.50 a share, and delist the company from the BSE and NSE. 17/18 TTK Prestige: Home appliances maker TTK Prestige has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with limited manpower. 18/18 NMDC | Company has reduced prices of ore lumps and fines by Rs 400 per tonne to Rs 2,250 per tonne. First Published on May 13, 2020 07:58 am