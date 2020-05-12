In pics | Stocks in the news: Nestle, IOC, Maharashtra Seamless, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Agrovet, Tata Chemicals

Ind-Swift Labs | Suprajit Engineering | Seamec | Century Plyboards | VR Films & Studios | Vikas EcoTech | Federal-Mogul Goetze are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/19 Earnings today: Nestle India, Bandhan Bank, Blue Star, Havells India, Indiamart Intermesh, Prism Johnson, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, JK Paper, Sequent Scientific 3/19 Nestle India | Company is expected to report 8-16 percent year-on-year in March quarter profit due to lower tax cost and higher revenues. Provisioning of taxes is expected to be at 25.17 percent for the quarter against 33.4 percent in Q1CY19 taking account of reduced corporate tax. Revenue from operations may increase in the range of 5-8 percent for the quarter compared to same period last year, affected by COVID-19-led nationwide lockdown in more than a week towards March-end. 4/19 Indian Oil Corporation | Company has raised operating levels at its refineries to about 60 percent after fuel demand showed a gradual pick up on easing of lockdown restrictions. In a statement, IOC said it plans to scale up refinery operations to 80 percent of design capacity by the end of the month. IOC said it has also resumed manufacturing of petrochemical intermediates like HDPE (high-density polyethylene) and polypropylene at its Panipat complex. 5/19 Godrej Agrovet Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 74.58 cr versus Rs 113.69 cr, revenue rose to Rs 1,627.68 cr versus Rs 1,390.91 cr YoY. (Image: godrejagrovet.com) 6/19 Piramal Enterprises Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,702 cr versus profit at Rs 455 cr, revenue fell to Rs 3,341 cr versus Rs 3,408.52 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/19 Ind-Swift Labs | Company received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for facility in Derabassi, Punjab. (Image: indswiftlabs.com) 8/19 Suprajit Engineering | ICRA has reaffirmed long term rating of AA (Stable) and short term rating of A1+. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/19 Seamec | HAL Offshore placed a Notification of Award (NOA) for charter hire of SEAMEC III for 2 years, value of contract is about $22.98 million. (Image: seamec.in) 10/19 Century Plyboards | Company partially resumed operations at some manufacturing locations, warehouses, and offices. (Image: centuryply.com) 11/19 Tata Chemicals | Company resumed operations at manufacturing plants at Mambattu-Nellore, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore. (Image: tatachemicals.com) 12/19 VR Films & Studios | Company inked 2-year deal with MX Player. (Image: vrfilms.in) 13/19 Vikas EcoTech | Company to raise Rs 14.4 cr by issuance fully convertible warrants to promoters on preferential basis. (Image: Wikipedia) 14/19 Federal-Mogul Goetze | Company partially resumed operations at Bangalore plant. (Image: Wikimedia) 15/19 Maharashtra Seamless | Company appointed Danish Parvaiz Bhat as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/19 Subex | Company reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. Its total revenue from operations was up 5.23 per cent to Rs 107.62 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 102.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 17/19 Abbott India | Company said that USFDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company’s COVID-19 lab-based serology blood test on the Alinity i system. The company plans to ship nearly 30 million antibody tests globally in May across its Architect and Alinity i platforms and will have a capacity for 60 million tests in June, Bloomberg reported. 18/19 Ashok Leyland | Company to consider raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on May 14 aggregating to Rs 300 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series. 19/19 Maruti Suzuki India | Company will restart production at Manesar plant from today with 50 percent workforce. First Published on May 12, 2020 07:42 am