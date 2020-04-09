App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, SBI Life, IDBI Bank, NLC India, IndusInd Bank, Ajanta Pharma

HDFC Bank, SBI Life, IDBI Bank, NLC India, IndusInd Bank and Ajanta Pharma are some of the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is the list of stocks to focus today. (Image: PTI)
Here is a list of stocks to focus on today.

SBI Life Insurance | Board appoints Mahesh Kumar Sharma as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. (Image: PTI)
SBI Life Insurance | Board appoints Mahesh Kumar Sharma as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

IDBI Bank | Board approved in principle proposal to sell stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to extent of 23-27%. (Image: Flickr)
IDBI Bank | Board approved in principle proposal to sell stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to extent of 23-27%.

Manali Petrochemicals | Company recommenced production of Propylene Oxide, feedstock for Propylene Glycol which is a pharmaceutical input, on April 7 at Plant 1. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Manali Petrochemicals | Company recommenced production of Propylene Oxide, feedstock for Propylene Glycol which is a pharmaceutical input, on April 7 at Plant 1.

GRM Overseas | Company restarted its plant operation on April 8. (Image: grmrice.com)
GRM Overseas | Company restarted its plant operation on April 8.

Representative Image
NLC India | Company resumed mining operations of Neyveli Mines.

Representative Image
Music Broadcast | Qualified institutional buyer bought 4.42% stake during Q4FY20.

CRISIL reaffirms ratings on debt instruments of IndusInd Bank
CRISIL reaffirms ratings on debt instruments of IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank: RBI returned bank's proposal to elevate Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as EDs. RBI asked bank to examine and submit ED appointment proposals post new CEO appointment.
HDFC Bank: RBI returned bank's proposal to elevate Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as EDs. RBI asked bank to examine and submit ED appointment proposals post new CEO appointment.

Ajanta Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for Cholestyramine powder
Ajanta Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for Cholestyramine powder

Titan Company: Quarter started well, but COVID impacted sales in March. Jewellery business saw a 5 percent decline. Watches division grew 1 percent despite impact in March. Eyewear saw 20 percent decline. Other businesses saw a growth of 42 percent on a low base.
Titan Company: Quarter started well, but COVID impacted sales in March. Jewellery business saw a 5 percent decline. Watches division grew 1 percent despite impact in March. Eyewear saw 20 percent decline. Other businesses saw a growth of 42 percent on a low base.

marico1
Marico Q4: India business posted low single-digit volume decline in the quarter. Overall secondary growth in the quarter was in low single digits.

Hindalco Industries: Novelis received approval from the European Commission for sale of the Duffel facility of Aleris to Liberty House Group for €310 million.
Hindalco Industries: Novelis received approval from the European Commission for sale of the Duffel facility of Aleris to Liberty House Group for €310 million.

Astron Paper & Board Mill: Company received permission from the Government of Gujarat regarding commencement of production for its unit located at Bhuj.
Astron Paper & Board Mill: Company received permission from the Government of Gujarat regarding commencement of production for its unit located at Bhuj.

Gujarat Pipavav Ports: Company's March quarter cargo volume handled fell 10 percent at 197,000 TEUs
Gujarat Pipavav Ports: Company's March quarter cargo volume handled fell 10 percent at 197,000 TEUs

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:51 am

