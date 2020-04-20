In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, JK Cement, Clariant Chemicals, Apollo Tyres, ICICI Bank, Diana Tea

Infosys | Company likely to report around 5 percent sequential decline in Q4 FY20 profit due to lower other income and absence of tax benefits. According to brokerages, revenue growth in rupee terms could be in the range of 1.5-1.7 percent QoQ for the quarter ended March 2020 largely due to depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, while there could be marginal growth in constant currency revenue, but dollar revenue growth is expected to be muted.