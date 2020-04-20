In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, JK Cement, Clariant Chemicals, Apollo Tyres, ICICI Bank, Diana Tea

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Mangalam Organics | Jubilant Life Sciences | GIC Housing Finance | TT Ltd | Prataap Snacks | Welspun Specialty Solutions | Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among the stocks in the news. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/27 Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today. (Image: PTI) 2/27 Prataap Snacks | Smaller Cap World Fund Inc sold 2,43,857 shares of company at Rs 458.08 per share. (Image: Reuters) 3/27 Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com) 4/27 Welspun Specialty Solutions | Essential processes of integrated steel plant at Jhagadia made operational. (Image: welspunspecialty.com) 5/27 TT Ltd | Company started partially manufacturing activities at factory in UP to produce face masks and allover body suits. (Image: tttextiles.com) 6/27 Clariant Chemicals | Bajaj Allainz Life Insurance Company raised stake to 3.34% in March quarter from 2.82% QoQ. (Image: clariant.com) 7/27 Manappuram Finance | S&P Global Ratings revised outlook on company to negative and affirmed the BB-/B ratings. (Image: Facebook.com/ManappuramFinanceLimitedMAFIL) 8/27 Lakshmi Vilas Bank | JM Financial bought 2.78% stake in March quarter, SREI Infrastructure raised stake to 3.34% from 1.92%. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/27 GIC Housing Finance | Commercial paper being due has been paid to concerned CP holders. (Image: gichfindia.com) 10/27 JK Cement | Production has become partially operational at manufacturing facilities in Karnataka. (Image: Reuters) 11/27 Foods & Inns | Company received approval to start operations in divisions at Nasik, Valsad (Gujarat), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) and Gonde (Sinnar, Nasik). (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/27 ICICI Bank | S&P affirmed rating on bank at BBB-, but rating outlook revised from stable to negative. (Image: PTI) 13/27 Indian Hotel | Company approved raising of funds up to Rs 150 crore by way of private placement from Axis Bank. (Image: Moneycontrol) 14/27 Jubilant Life Sciences | Company issued commercial papers of Rs 100 crore. (Image: jubl.com) 15/27 Mangalam Organics | Company resumed operations at its factory. (Image: mangalamdrugs.com) 16/27 Diana Tea | Company started operations at all its tea gardens in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. (Image: Moneycontrol) 17/27 Kotak Mahindra Bank | S&P reaffirmed rating outlook on bank at BBB-/ A-3 with a Stable outlook. (Image: PTI) 18/27 HDFC Bank | Bank reported 17.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,927.70 crore. Net interest income for the quarter climbed to Rs 15,204 crore from Rs 13,089 crore. Bhavesh Zaveri and Sashidhar Jagdishan resign as Executive Directors 19/27 Ajanta Pharma | Shuts down Dahej plant as precautionary measure - Sources 20/27 Infosys | Company likely to report around 5 percent sequential decline in Q4 FY20 profit due to lower other income and absence of tax benefits. According to brokerages, revenue growth in rupee terms could be in the range of 1.5-1.7 percent QoQ for the quarter ended March 2020 largely due to depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, while there could be marginal growth in constant currency revenue, but dollar revenue growth is expected to be muted. 21/27 Muthoot Finance | Company will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. 22/27 Ambuja Cements | Company is planning to start manufacturing in phases at its plants across India from April 20 and is seeking approval from the relevant government authorities. 23/27 TVS Motor Company | Company announced the acquisition of Britain's iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash deal. 24/27 Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila received final nod from the US health regulator to market Baclofen tablets, used for treatment of muscle spasms caused by some conditions, in the American market. 25/27 Tata Motors | British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) temporarily suspended production at its facilities outside China. 26/27 Suzlon Energy | Board has approved various proposals to facilitate debt and bond restructuring. 27/27 GMR Infrastructure | Company pledged 3.75 crore equity shares in favour of Times Innovative Media Ltd on March 19. First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:01 am