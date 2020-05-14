In pics | Stocks in the news: Finolex Industries, Infosys, Siemens, PNC Infratech, Godrej Consumer Products

NBFC, MFIs, Real Estate, ABB India, Schaeffler India, Maruti Suzuki, Future Lifestyle, Future Consumer, Herculus Hoist are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/14 NBFCs, MFIs: Govt provided Rs 30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFC/HCs/MFIs, Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFC. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/14 Real Estate: Govt provided an extension of 6 months in registration and completion date of real estate projects under RERA. (Image: PTI) 4/14 ABB India Q1: Profit fell to Rs 66 cr versus Rs 89 cr, revenue declined to Rs 1,522 cr versus Rs 1,850 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/14 Godrej Consumer Products Q4: Profit dropped to Rs 230 cr versus Rs 935 cr, revenue fell to Rs 2,154 cr versus Rs 2,453 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/14 Siemens March quarter: Profit fell to Rs 176 cr versus Rs 284 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 2,838 cr versus Rs 3,578 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/14 Schaeffler India March quarter: Profit fell to Rs 78.35 cr versus Rs 106.2 cr, revenue declined to Rs 928.54 cr versus Rs 1,172 cr YoY. (Image: schaeffler.co.in) 8/14 Infosys: Company and NICE Actimize are strategic partners to offer end-to-end financial crime solutions. (Image: Reuters) 9/14 Maruti Suzuki: The company is to acquire 39.13% stake from Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and 10% stake from Sumitomo Corporation India held in JJ Impex (Delhi). Board approved supply of another product (derivative model of Vitara Brezza) to Toyota Kirloskar Motor. (Image: WIkimedia) 10/14 PNC Infratech: NHAI declared company, a L1 bidder for a road project in UP under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs 1,412 crore. (Image: Reuters) 11/14 Future Lifestyle: CARE downgraded the credit rating for short term bank facilities to A1 from A1+. (Image: PTI) 12/14 Future Consumer: Board to consider rights issue of equity shares on May 16. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/14 Hercules Hoists: The company partially resumed operations at Raigad plant. (Image: GettyImages) 14/14 Finolex Industries: The company partially resumed operations at Urse (Maharashtra) plant. (Image: finolexpipes.com) First Published on May 14, 2020 07:04 am