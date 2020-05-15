In pics | Stocks in the news: Escorts, Tata Consumer, PNB Gilts, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Lifespace

Company reported nearly 44 percent increase in net profit at Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, on robust interest income. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 277.39 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 1,166.51 crore a year ago. For 2019-20, the company's net profit soared 56 percent to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 948.55 crore in the previous year. Total income for FY20 rose to Rs 5,551.19 crore from Rs 4,242.04 crore in 2018-19.