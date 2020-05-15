In pics | Stocks in the news: Escorts, Tata Consumer, PNB Gilts, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Lifespace

Cummins India | Unichem Labs | India Energy Exchange | Indiabulls Real | Accelya Solutions | AAVAS Financiers | Khadim India | IRCON International | Swelect Energy Systems | Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | Datamatics Global | NOCIL are also the stocks in focus today.
Biocon | Company posted a profit before tax of Rs 204 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20, a decline of 28.2 per cent when compared with the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The net profit for the period declined 42.2 percent to Rs 123 crore YoY. Its revenue however saw a muted growth of 6 percent as compared to Q4 of FY19. Biologics segment reported a de-growth of 21 percent during the quarter after reporting three consecutive quarters of robust performance.
Cummins India | Amundi Funds Equity India bought 17,87,230 shares in the company at Rs 348.82 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Unichem Labs | Company received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for APIs facility at Roha. (Image: unichemlabs.com)
India Energy Exchange Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 45.6 cr versus Rs 38.85 cr, revenue rose to Rs 69.44 cr versus Rs 56.44 cr YoY. (Image: PTI)
Mahindra Lifespace Q4 | Loss at Rs 223.90 cr versus profit at Rs 30.44 cr, revenue fell to Rs 101.42 cr versus Rs 234.27 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
Indiabulls Real Q4 | Loss at Rs 110 cr versus profit at Rs 109 cr, revenue fell to Rs 116.3 cr versus Rs 1,821.54 cr YoY. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)
Accelya Solutions Q3 | Profit fell to Rs 23.67 cr versus Rs 26.47 cr, revenue rose to Rs 107.61 cr versus Rs 103.35 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
AAVAS Financiers Q4 |Profit rose to Rs 59.72 cr versus Rs 54.33 cr, revenue rose to Rs 234.42 cr versus Rs 204.29 cr YoY. (Image: facebook.com/AavasFinanciersLtd)
Tata Consumer Products | Company reported a net loss of Rs 122.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, had posted a net profit of Rs 35.99 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Net sales rose 35.45 percent to Rs 2,405.03 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,775.46 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,179.41 crore, compared to Rs 1,649.65 crore earlier, up 32.11 percent.
Khadim India | Company has informed that in accordance with the applicable guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and various State Governments, it has resumed operations on a limited scale at some of its retail stores, manufacturing units, warehouses and offices where lockdown restrictions have been reduced to a certain extent.
IRCON International | Company signing MoU with Russian Railways' subsidiary RZD International LLC to explore opportunities for joint development of railways and other infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America. (Image: ircon.org)
Company reported nearly 44 percent increase in net profit at Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, on robust interest income. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 277.39 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 1,166.51 crore a year ago. For 2019-20, the company's net profit soared 56 percent to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 948.55 crore in the previous year. Total income for FY20 rose to Rs 5,551.19 crore from Rs 4,242.04 crore in 2018-19.
Swelect Energy Systems | Operations resumed at Tamil Nadu plant. (Image: swelectes.com)
PNB Gilts | Company fully redeemed commercial paper of Rs 200 cr. (Image: pnbgilts.com)
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | Company resumed operations at Solapur plant. (Image: Kirloskar)
Datamatics Global Services | Net profit fell 54.26 percent to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.15 percent to Rs 310.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. For the full year,net profit declined 14.29 percent to Rs 63.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.16 percent to Rs 1203.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1,133.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
NOCIL | Ashish Kacholia reduced stake in the company to 2.85% in March quarter from 4.29% in December quarter, Dolly Khanna also cut stake to 1.72% from 1.83% in same period. (Image: nocil.com)
Escorts | Company reported a 9.71 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 116.42 crore in January-March period of 2018-19. Total income of the company declined to Rs 1,415.95 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,668.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. For the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 471.7 crore as compared with Rs 477.9 crore in 2018-19. Total income for 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 5,907.69 crore as compared with Rs 6,354.42 crore in 2018-19.
First Published on May 15, 2020 07:35 am